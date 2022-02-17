Tech News

5 web pages to show off your knowledge at dinner with your in-laws

By: Brian Adam

The weekend is approaching, the night of dinner with the in-laws, and with it the conversations on various topics that are coming out of the manga.

Soccer is usually a wild card, but not everyone has the passion or the knowledge to extend the matter for more than 10 minutes, which is why we are going with a list of technological topics available to everyone, interesting, curious and even fun :

Do you want to remember your old forgotten songs? Here is an ‘app’ that does it for you

  • The page that shows human faces that don’t exist, or the one that shows cats that don’t exist. Both thispersondoesnotexist.com and thiscatdoesnotexist.com show faces created by Artificial Intelligence. Combinations of eyes, noses, mouths, ears and other features that do not come from any particular person but from a computer. Just load the page again to see a different face.

    Between “how come they don’t exist” and “there’s no one with that face” and “I don’t believe it”, a good topic of conversation can be set up, especially if we talk about its possible uses, such as creating profiles fake on the internet.

  • Nuke Map: An online simulation that lets you know how the fall of an atomic bomb affects any region of the world. Just center the map and use the variables on the right map to see what effect it would have. It is even possible to include the effects of radioactivity in the area.
  • willrobotstakemyjob.com: A website that tells us the possibility that a robot will steal our job in the future. You just have to include the job and press the button to get the information. By putting a light truck driver, there is a risk of more than 80% that a robot will do that job for us in the future.
  • driveandlisten.herokuapp.com: A web page that simulates that we are driving anywhere in the world. We select the city in the right menu and start to see a video of someone inside a car recording everything they see. It’s like playing at being a taxi driver around planet Earth.
  • my80stv.com: A website that plays random shows from the 80’s. You can put the show on in the middle of dinner and talk about it, who remembers more details about the show in question.

If you like the list, next week I’ll put another one, since I’ve been told that every weekend it’s time for dinner.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

5 web pages to show off your knowledge at dinner with your in-laws

