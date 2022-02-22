5 ways to avoid spam in Gmail

As the years go by, our email accounts appear in more and more databases that spammers use to send various advertisements.

If the records of that website where we registered eight years ago have been stolen by a hacker, and he has sold them to thousands of companies around the world, we will have guaranteed spam emails for the rest of our lives.

It’s true that gmail’s automatic spam filter works quite well, but if you still continue to receive spam, pay attention to these tips:

1 – Use the filters to stop receiving specific emails, from a fixed recipient, or that have a word in common. To do this, follow the instructions in this short video:

2- Use the link «Cancel subscription» that many times the sender puts at the end of each email. That often makes the sender pay attention and stop sending you emails, although it doesn’t always work.

3 – Use the link «unsubscribe» that Gmail itself sometimes puts next to the subject, that causes an attempt to unsubscribe when the sender does not give the option in the body of the subject.

4 – Click on the button «Mark as Spam» if you are sure that this email has arrived without permission, that we have never subscribed to them. It is better to use it only when option 2 and 3 do not work.

5 – Do not use your gmail account to register on websites that you will not use frequently. Use temporary email accounts or one that you are not very fond of, in this way you avoid that websites do not know your personal email and you have the cleanest spam box.

Remember that you can also use your email account to create temporary accounts. In the article How to create a temporary email using your own Gmail account, we explain step by step.