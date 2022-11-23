5 very common Christmas email scams

Christmas is approaching, a month of many expenses, where people are more willing to open their wallets and take out their credit cards, which is why it is important to be careful not to fall into the trap that many have prepared.

We will receive dangerous emails, calls from people posing as bank managers, links pointing to copies of stores to steal the card… it will be a minefield, so follow some basic tips that Google has recently shared.

Gmail blocks about 15 billion unwanted messages a day, and is capable of automatically removing 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware. But during these dates things accelerate. They say that in the last two weeks alone, they have blocked more than 231 billion spam and phishing messages, 10% more than the average volume.

Beware of these types of emails:

gifts in general

I know it’s great to receive gifts, but they don’t usually come by email. One of the most used scams is precisely that of sending an alleged gift card for the recipient to buy, something like “buy this card for 5 euros and we will send you a gift of 100”. Sometimes the email comes from a known contact, surely a contact who has a virus on his computer, so if this happens to you, call him asking about it.

donations

There are many scams related to charities, emails that pose as well-known NGOs so that recipients make donations online.

If someone asks for money, be it a person or an NGO, be suspicious, it is better to call and make the donations directly, or from the official website or in person.

personalized emails

There are many dangerous emails that include some specific element of our life or identity, something very easy to do, since every week there is some news related to personal data theft from one company or another. Hackers know our name, our age, our ID, our address… so if we receive a personalized email with our data, it is not a guarantee that it is from who it claims to be.

subscription renewals

When the year ends, so do subscriptions to many services. That is why it is common to receive false emails indicating that we have to pay for the renewal of a subscription, when in reality what we are doing is sending our bank details to the hacker. You must always verify the sender’s email and verify that the email is sent from the domain of the contracted service.

crypto scams

Scams that use a cryptocurrency wallet to collect the payment, and that threaten the victim with phrases such as “I have been spying on you and I have compromising photos of you”, are becoming more common.

Watch out for typos, email addresses that look wrong, or demands for payment, they’re all fake.

In general, if an email requests urgency for us to make a payment, it is usually false, since the real charges are notified several weeks in advance.