5 ‘tricks’ to take advantage of audio on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has just launched a series of considerable improvements for group voice calls, as we told you this week, but it is just one of the many new features that the company is preparing and that may not be long in coming.

While its launch is taking place, today we are going to give you five tricks for WhatsApp that the company has distributed and that will come in handy when you send voice messages to your family or friends, or even for professional reasons. Take paper and pencil and here we tell you:

-Hands-free voice messages: Until a few months ago, in order to record an audio note on WhatsApp you had to keep your finger pressed on the microphone icon. If it slipped out, you had to re-record it.

Well, this is no longer necessary because WhatsApp launched a “hands-free” mode. To be able to use it, you just have to press and hold the microphone icon and slide your finger up to block the recording. So you can record your voice memo while doing any other task. When you’re done, hit send and you’re done.

-Check voice messages: In the same way, WhatsApp now allows users to listen to the voice message they have recorded before sending it. This way they can make sure that you hear perfectly and that you say what you mean. You can also pause the recording and resume it when you want to continue. Thus, if you are interrupted or you are left without knowing what to say, you can return to your message whenever you want.

-Flexible playback: now the voice messages you are listening to continue playing even if you leave that chat. So you can do other things and reply to other messages. On the other hand, if you pause it, you can listen to it later from where you left off.

-Fast playback: You can change the speed at which WhatsApp messages are played – to 1.5x or 2x – to hear them faster if you are in a hurry or want to know what they have to say quickly.

-32 person voice calls: In WhatsApp you can make calls to large groups of up to 32 people, which can come in handy at times when you have to send voice audio to many people. Thus, each one will not be responding on their own and everyone will participate in the conversation.