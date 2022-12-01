5 Tricks for the Safari Browser on iPhone

the web browser Safari has a wide variety of features that can be leveraged in the mobile experience on iPhone. In addition, it allows you to customize its appearance in the iPhone version and you can experiment and try different features for a unique navigation.

Here you will find the 5 best tips and special functions that will allow you to explore the web comfortably and safely from your mobile device with this browser:

-Advanced privacy features: Data protection when browsing the Internet is very important to avoid hacking. The Safari browser includes extra privacy options that can be activated manually. Special options are located in the following location:

Settings – Safari – Privacy and security.

In this menu you can activate the options Avoid cross-site tracking; Hide IP Address and Ad Measurement, among others. Each of these features reduces the data of your web experience so that it is not saved on Safari’s servers.

-Reading list: Another interesting feature of the Safari browser for iPhone is the Reading List. Here you can save interesting links and content for later reading. Each link that is saved to the reading list will be available from the Bookmarks section. In addition, the list is synchronized with your other iOS devices.

-Group tabs: Tab groups are a great organization tool for browsing the web. They are used to group open links to quickly retrieve and discard useful information. To configure a group of tabs you must follow these steps:

-Open Safari and press the tab view button in the lower right area.

-Select the label in the lower area and you will see the tabs open at the moment.

-Create a new group by adding a tab to a group with the bottom right button.

-Read comfortably with Reader Mode: This reading mode can be activated by pressing the AA button to the left of the URL, in the address bar. This configuration eliminates any non-text element on the web, making it easier to read and follow the concepts. You can also customize the size of the letter and the color of the background to read more easily from the iPhone.

-Private browsing: Perhaps the best of the Safari for iPhone options. A configuration specially designed so that there are no traces of browsing on the mobile. No links or cookies are saved in the history, the login data disappears when the session is closed and once the navigation is closed it can be started again without problems.