5 tools to create educational online games

Using games in the classroom can be an effective way to motivate students and increase their engagement and learning. Fortunately, there are a plethora of tools available online for creating educational games.

In this article, we will introduce five useful tools for creating educational online games.

1. Kahoot!

- Advertisement -



Kahoot! is one of the most popular tools for creating educational games online. It allows teachers to create quizzes, question and answer games, and interactive polls online. Students can join the games through their mobile devices and participate in real time. The platform is free and easy to use.

2.Quizlet



Quizlet is another popular tool for creating educational online games. It focuses on creating flashcards, but also has features for creating interactive quizzes and games. The platform is free for basic users, but there are paid options for additional features.

3. Genially



Genially is an online tool that allows users to create interactive presentations, infographics, and educational games. It has a wide range of templates and tools that make it easy for novice users to use. Genially is a paid tool, but it does offer a free trial version.

4.Educandy



Educandy is an online tool that allows teachers to create online educational games like crossword puzzles, word puzzles, multiple choice games, matching games, and more, using a list of words or terms that students need to learn. This tool is free and easy to use, making it ideal for teachers looking for a quick and easy way to create personalized educational games.

- Advertisement -

One of the most useful features of Educandy is that once a word or term list is created, the tool will automatically apply it to several different game formats. This means that instead of having to create individual games for each format, teachers can simply create a list and let Educandy do the rest.

Another interesting feature of Educandy is that students do not need to create an account on the website to play the games. Teachers can share the game link with their students, who can play the games on any device with internet access. This makes it easy to assign educational games for homework and review student progress.

5.Flippity



Flippity is a tool that allows users to turn Google spreadsheets into educational games. Users can create trivia games, memory games, and arcade-style games. The platform is free and easy to use.

- Advertisement -

Creating educational games online can be an effective way to increase student engagement and learning. The tools mentioned in this article offer a variety of options for creating educational games online. From trivia games to interactive presentations, these tools can help teachers engage their students and enhance their educational experience.