5 tools that will surely help you be a more productive person

You know we don’t lie when we say that it is extremely easy to lose concentration when working or studyingespecially today where there are mobile phones that present immense possibilities to waste time and distract us from what we should do.

That said, if you currently feel like you’re at a plateau and need help becoming a more , let us list up to 5 that will be very useful for you to achieve this goal.

Todoist

Organization is a fundamental pillar to increase productivity, so it is a point that of course we cannot miss. Fortunately, your mobile can serve as a task organizer so that you can be a much more organized person, and this is what the Todoist app has been designed for.

Basically, Todoist is a tool that allows you to collect and organize all the events that you have on a day-to-day basis, so that you can add to these the tasks and objectives that you have pending to do.

But this is not all, since you can also add people to assign them different tasks to each of them, which turns out to be something that gives you a wide range of possibilities.

evernote

In case you didn’t know him, Evernote is one of the best-known applications to save ideas, texts, images, files, audios, web pages, lists and much more through notes. It turns out to be a tool that, if used correctly, can help you keep all your ideas organized, as well as you can take advantage of the platform in its business and school section.

Calendly

In case you have a business or offer a service, you can use Calendly to organize all your meetings, and this in a quite complete way. Why do we say it? Well, this company as such seeks that its users can add, schedule and prepare the different details of each event they have, such as how long it will be available, answers to frequently asked questions, general information about the event, among many other things.

IFTTT

IFTTT is a platform where you can create and schedule actions between different applications. And since we all know that performing routine tasks or jobs turns out to be something more tiring (mentally speaking), users can choose to use this page to be able to combine actions and automatisms.

This is something that will allow users to have an immense number of possibilities, and the perfect example of this can be uploading your Facebook photo to other social networks. If we take into account all the options that are available on the page, it would be normal to begin to see the increase in productivity.

Engross: Focus Timer & To-Do

Time, without fear of being wrong, plays a fundamental role when seeking to be a more productive person. This should be used to the maximum, and so that you can achieve it little by little but on a daily basis, you can make use of Engross.

This is an application that uses the Pomodoro technique to divide your work into specific time sessions, which will be separated between the work time itself and a small break afterward. That we come, which will help you stay focused on your work during relatively short periods of focus, while you can also activate the options to block the internet or notifications to increase productivity even more.