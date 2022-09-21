5 tips you can give your parents to make better use of the mobile

When we go to visit the , we always have the “technical” session. Whether to fix the tuning of the TV, whether to see what happens to the sound equipment, whether the printer does not print… and the has a sector dedicated only to it, whether there is no space left, whether the Internet does not it goes, that if the bill has been too expensive…

Using a mobile can be easy for those of us who have a medium/high level of digital culture, but many people find it difficult to understand the infinity of icons and options available in the configuration. Sometimes they press the airplane mode, and they lose the Internet without understanding the reason, or they turn off the WiFi and spend the whole month consuming data without knowing it.

There are five things that older people who do not have much skill with mobile can do, here I leave them:

– Use Google Photos as a gallery and click on “free up space” from time to time. In this way, the photos disappear from the mobile and upload to the cloud, preventing the storage from being saturated and preventing any type of task from being carried out. Your work as a technician or technician will be summarized in cleaning your Google Photos from time to time, and that can be done remotely.

– Prevent WhatsApp from downloading content automatically. There are many groups sending photos and videos all the time. If we let the download be manual, it will avoid consuming the space without control. On the other hand, indoctrinate them to delete the photos and videos that they have already seen and that they do not want to keep. This will prevent you from having to empty the content of the groups one by one following the resource that they launched a few months ago.

– Consult the data consumed from time to time. If possible, put a widget on the main page, so that they know at all times how much data they are spending and there are no scares at the end of the month. If the problem is that they inadvertently deactivate WiFi, put the activation icon clearly visible so that there are no problems.

– Use a specially designed design for seniors. There are several types, in this article I show you several options.

– restart the mobile once a week. Many times restarting solves many problems, both performance and camera, and also helps them memorize the PIN of the SIM card (in case they have it activated).

Tricks that in my case have always worked well.