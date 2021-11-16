5 tips to avoid spam on Telegram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With an increasingly widespread use and exceeding 500 million users worldwide, the instant messaging platform Telegram begins to convey to its users one of the already traditional problems of email: spam. Indiscriminate sending of messages, unwanted invitations and even commercial promotions that reach the received mailbox causing annoyances and hindering communication.

Spam on Telegram also exists, in the form of annoying or unsolicited messages or invitations

Fortunately, Telegram has some features in its configuration that will allow it to stop the arrival of unwanted messages and invitations, a nuisance that users of other messaging platforms such as WhatsApp also suffer, where it can also be blocked. Here are some tips for fight spam on Telegram.

-Limitation of invitations: One of the characteristics of Telegram groups is that they can have no less than 200,000 members. This means that there are those who use the review of invitations in a discriminatory way so that the users of this instant messaging platform join said group.

The problem is when many of these invitations come from groups that are not known or in which there is no interest in being.

To solve it, follow the following route: “Configuration-Privacy and Security-Groups and Channels-Who can add it”. At that point, the “All” option appears marked by default and must be changed to “My contacts”. With this, a first barrier is already established, since invitations to groups can only be received who are included in the contact list.

-Limit the visibility of the phone number: As with WhatsApp and the rest of the instant messaging applications linked to the mobile phone number, it is this data that will allow anyone to send spam indiscriminately.

Fortunately, Telegram allows you to limit the civilization of the mobile phone number through the “Settings-Privacy and Security” menu, where a list of data that can be shown or hidden appears. In the case of the phone number, three options are available: everyone, only contacts, or no one. Depending on the privacy protection you want to have, you will have to select one of these three options.

-Block annoying users: It may be the case that a user insists on sending spam, and this blocking action explained below can also work in the case of users who send annoying or harassing messages. To activate the block, you have to access it through the «More» icon of the annoying user profile, where the option to block it will appear.

It is a reversible action, so if at any time you want to keep contact with said user, you can undo the block. To do this, you will have to access the route “Configuration-Privacy and security-Blocked users”. There, a list will appear with the users who have been blocked, from where you can re-establish contact with them or add new ones.

-Block bots: This option works exactly the same as blocking annoying users, since in practice the bots that send automated information operate as if they were other users of the platform.

-Report annoying channels and spam channels: To activate this option you have to access through the “More” button present in the user’s profile, where the “Report” button will appear. In the event that Telegram receives more complaints about the same channel, it may proceed to close or block it.

