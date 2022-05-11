5 tips for a sustainable wedding that will also save you money

Loved-up couples looking to tie the knot make make environmentally conscious choice that will also save them some money.

A lot of waste can happen with weddings – whether that’s physical waste or money. However, there are some simply steps you can take to make your wedding more sustainable and budget friendly.

Ethical jewellery brand Ingle & Rhode are providing advice on how to have a more eco-friendly wedding.

Read More: Dublin couple who met during 12 pubs of Christmas on Baggot Street wed in beautiful city ceremony

A spokesperson said: “People will assume a sustainable wedding won’t be as luxurious but it’s all about knowing where your products come from and where they go after you’ve used them – you shouldn’t have to compromise when looking for luxury items with a clear conscience.

“We really hope that this will encourage people to have more sustainable weddings in the future.”

So here’s how you and your partner can plan a cheaper and climate friendly wedding:

Think about the distance to your venue

If you’re hoping to make your wedding environmentally friendly, it’s a good idea to consider how far you and your guests will be travelling when you come to choosing venues.

Having a destination wedding abroad means travelling by plane which as we all know is bad for the environment. Similarly, getting married in a remote and distant location may mean more driving for your guests.

So why not save the planet and your wallet by having a wedding close to home? It’ll mean less travelling and more time to party.



(Image: MoreISO)



Switch out your decor

You can actually get a lot of beautiful decor that is environmentally friendly. For example using bamboo wood and switching out balloons for rice paper lanterns will give your wedding a warm feel to it – and if you make it yourself, it’ll work out a lot cheaper!



(Image: © 2020 Hanneke Vollbehr)



Fashion

There are ethical bridal designers out there. When purchasing your wedding dress or suit, take some time to research where your fabrics are coming from, look into how workers are being treated and see if it aligns with your values.

Renting over buying can save you money too – for something you’re only going to wear once, it’s something that really should be considered – the same goes for wedding guests!

When it comes to jewellery, Ingle & Rhode have beautifully crafted rings that come from an ethical background so you can enjoy luxury products with a clear conscience.



(Image: Getty)



Invites

Wedding invitations are beautiful, but the reality is an online invitation is much better for the environment and for your budget. The invitations alone cost a few hundred euro and then there is the price of stamps.



(Image: Marilia Ferraz)



Flowers

Another key part of a wedding is the flowers so you should try and find a florist that will use seasonal flowers. Flowers which have been grown out of season and have to be imported across the world will work out more expensive.



(Image: Getty)



Read More: Wedding goes ahead after father of the bride passes away day before ceremony

Read More: Winter bride marries love of her life with major last minute change to wedding

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox