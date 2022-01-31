5 things you didn’t know about your last name

The Internet has a huge number of portals that provide information about our origins and the history of our surname. We just have to use the search engine of each platform to obtain various data that will help build our tree as accurately as possible.

Today I am going to comment on five sites that can help with this topic, each of them specialized in a different point, so that in total you can obtain as much information as possible about your surname.

– familysearch.org: we just have to put our last name and get information about your distribution in the world. He tells us the top three countries that search for the surname, and how many people there are in their database with it.

– forebears.io: More complete, since it offers meaningdistribution and density with a world map, and even data related to how much a person with that surname earns per month in some countries of the world.

– ancestry.com: More specialized in history of your last name It offers some interesting data about where it comes from and what its distribution is for free, and if you want more data you can create an account to use the test version of its great platform (specialized in historical records of surnames).

– behindthename.com: Great for finding variations of the surname, translations into other languages, and famous people who used that surname in history.

– myheritage.es: Payment solution for those who want to make their family tree. They have millions of records stored, and data that we can investigate to build the history of our ancestors.

We thus have the meaning, the distribution, the history, the variations and the ancestors, a great amount of information to kill the curiosity about our origins.