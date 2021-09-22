5 things you did not know about the new Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 Lite

As Motorola announced a few days ago, the company presented its new high-end cell phones in Peru called motorola edge 20 pro and motorola edge 20 lite . These devices feature 108MP main cameras as well as a 6.7 ” OLED screen with HDR10 +.

In the section of the camera, both terminals have an optical format of 1 / 1.5 ″, it also uses what is called “Ultra Pixel technology”: every nine pixels are combined into a large ultra-pixel, which improves nine times more light sensitivity to optimize performance in low light environments. Also, it offers full resolution for an impressive level of detail in daylight photos.

The new ones motorola edge they also feature a hybrid camera, which combines ultra wide angle with integrated macro vision, to capture 4 times more of the scene in the frame. For its part, with macro technology it will be possible to get five times closer to the subject for extreme close-ups, as close as 3cm.

Finally, the motorola edge 20 pro it also offers the first dedicated telescopic camera in Motorola’s portfolio, which means that the lens was designed to perfectly focus on the furthest things without compromising quality. This sensor features Motorola’s first periscope-type zoom lens, a rare feature for this class of smartphones, which bends incoming light 90 degrees and offers up to 50X Hybrid Super Zoom with better clarity.

When it comes to display, the motorola edge 20 lite offers a 90Hz refresh rate, while the motorola edge 20 pro offers the highest refresh rate available in the portfolio: 144Hz.

Plus, with Ready For PC and motorola edge 20 Pro When your smartphone is connected to your computer, you can use the phone’s advanced camera system for video calls or generating content.

With the new devices it will be possible to connect with super fast speeds while on the go without having to recharge the phone. The batteries offer days of power on a single charge2, plus both devices include a 30W TurboPower charger inside the box, offering hours of battery life in just minutes of charging.

The motorola edge 20 pro can be purchased in midnight blue from a suggested price of S / 3,499 nuevos soles, prepaid, which will include a bluetooth control and HDMI cable to enhance the use of Ready For. For its part, the motorola edge 20 Lite can already be obtained in gray, at a suggested price of S / 1,799 nuevos soles, prepaid.

MOTOROLA EDGE 20 LITE DATA SHEET: FEATURES

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 165.9 x 76.95 x 8.23mm with 185 grams

165.9 x 76.95 x 8.23mm with 185 grams SCREEN: 6.7-inch OLED FullHD + at 90 Hz. 20: 9, HDR10 +, DCI-P3

6.7-inch OLED FullHD + at 90 Hz. 20: 9, HDR10 +, DCI-P3 PROCESSOR: MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G RAM: 8 GB

8 GB STORAGE: 128GB (up to 512GB with microSD)

128GB (up to 512GB with microSD) CAMERAS: 108 MP (1 / 1.52 ″, 0.7μm), f / 1.9. 2 MP depth. UGA-macro 16 MP (119º), f / 2.2

108 MP (1 / 1.52 ″, 0.7μm), f / 1.9. 2 MP depth. UGA-macro 16 MP (119º), f / 2.2 FRONTAL CAMERA: 32 MP, f / 2.25

32 MP, f / 2.25 BATTERY: 5,000 mAh with fast charge 30 W

5,000 mAh with fast charge 30 W OS: Android 11

Android 11 OTHERS: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac2. 4/5 GHz. Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, radioGPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo

MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO DATA SHEET: FEATURES