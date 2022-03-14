5 things you did not know about Runet, the Russian Internet separated from the world Internet

In recent weeks, the possibility of isolating Russia from the global Internet as punishment for the military actions being carried out in Ukraine, an invasion that brings us ever closer to a global conflict unwanted by no one, has been commented on several occasions.

While part of the population agrees with this isolation, another large part recognizes that it will only serve to penalize the Russian population even more, since it would no longer have access to information that arrives from outside its country.



The fact is that in 2019 Putin already talked about Runet, the alternative to the Internet that could create an internal communication network independent of the network of networks.

Here are 5 important things you should know about Runet:

– To create it, Russia made copies of the DNS services and installed data centers and new platforms to make the transition from the Internet to the Runet as painless as possible.

– There is a copy of Wikipedia on the Runet, a Russian encyclopedia with controlled information.

– Alternatives to Facebook and Twitter exist in Runet. They are the Russian platforms VK and Odnoklassniki, and they are used by almost 80% of Russians.

– The exit of the Internet would not affect the Russian government, since they could continue operating with Runet. The same would happen with the army.

– In Runet you can use the Yandex search engine, the Mail.ru mail service (which also has instant messaging, map service and online games) and the Rambler search engine.

It is very unlikely that Russia will leave the current Internet, but it is interesting to know that they have managed to build an alternative “just in case”.