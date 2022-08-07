5 things that you do not know that 6G will do and that will be a revolution

Yes, it is true that we have barely begun to enjoy the technological advantages of the current 5G and we are already beginning to talk about the Next Generation of mobile communications, 6G. The reason is that, despite the fact that this new generation will take a few years to become a reality, its main characteristics are already being defined. A revolution that promises to give us much more than what we currently have, and that was unthinkable a few years ago.

The 6G technology that will succeed 5G is already surprising Recognized as the sixth generation of wireless technology that will succeed 5G, 6G is a technology that, although it is not yet established, the developers assure that it will have a higher speedas well as lower latency compared to already known networks. Telegram: 5 settings to customize when subscribing in the app There are still no details of how they intend to achieve it, but they promise that by the year 2030 be a reality. Specifically, there is talk of a new dimension in which millimeter vortex waves will be the protagonists. It is a new way of sending information wirelessly that allows multiply the speed by 10 data transmission. These are conclusions drawn from the first launch of a 6G satellite by China. Thanks to this, a team of engineers from the School of Aerospace Engineering at Tsinghua University-Beijing, led by Professor Zhang Chao, managed to transmit 1 TB of data in just 1 second and 1 km away. This is equivalent to sending to 10,000 HD videos in just one second, something that is outside the scope of 5G. Therefore, based on this initial test, the speed of 6G would be approximately 1TB/s (1000Gb/s), while 5G can reach up to 20Gb/s.

Everything we will have with 6G

The list of applications waiting for the new generation of wireless technologies, 6G, is endless. And it is that in less than a decade a new technological revolution with billions of humans, devices, vehicles, robots and drones connected, and it is already beginning to take its first steps.

Basically, for us it will mean a higher speed and lower latency. Like 5G, but better. Experts indicate that 6G goes beyond a wired network, with devices that act as antennas that use a decentralized network that is not under the control of a single operator.

While the technology that we hope will emerge from 5G, from self-driving cars and drones to smart cities, even with 6G, it can also generate science fiction apps such as the integration of greatly improved touch control systems. Then we know everything that this connectivity can bring us.

Innovative technologies available to everyone

The most technologies innovative and advanced will be available to everyone thanks to the arrival of 6G. Telemedicine, digital replicas, or virtual reality even in telework, will be more accessible than ever.

And it is that these technologies will be even more important if possible with 6G because they will be mainly where this new generation can be used the most.

Holograms as Star Wars-style video calls

On the other hand, Star Wars-style holograms will be a reality, and they can be used in different sectors, they could even work To comunicate.

And it is that despite the fact that digital holograms exist today, they are not feasible to use due to the large amount of transfer speed they need, so with this network we could have the full body video calls and as if we were really all together in the same room.

More speed, less latency

As we say, the generational leap from 5G to 6G will be very prominent, where the sixth generation will be a before and after because it will offer innovations in two key aspects: greater speed and also lower latency, in addition to lower consumption.

It is estimated that 6G can be up to 10 times faster than 5G, so data can be moved and downloaded much faster than with 5G. The coverage, security and range they will also be higher, so ubiquitous technology will be more assured with these remarkable improvements.

Faster sampling rates

The higher frequencies of 6G will enable much faster sample rates, as well as provide a significantly better performance. The combination of Sub-mmWave and frequency selection to determine relative electromagnetic absorption rates is expected to lead to potentially significant advances in wireless sensing solutions.

Also, while the addition of mobile edge computing (MEC) is a point of consideration as an addition to 5G networks, MEC will be integrated into all 6G networks. The edge and core computing it will be more easily integrated as part of a combined communications infrastructure framework by the time 6G networks are rolled out. This will provide many potential benefits as the technology becomes operational, including improved access to AI capabilities.

More gesture and voice control

Although the smartphone will continue to be a key device in the 6G era, the new man-machine interfaces will be more convenient for information consumption and control. Typing on touch screens will gradually be replaced by control by gestures and voice.

The devices will be integrated into clothing and will even become skin patches. Health services will be the great beneficiaries of the ease offered by the devices wearables for monitor vital parameters 24/7.