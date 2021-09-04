5 technological advances to fight climate change

Crises, regardless of their location or problems, can generate more highly effective solutions to try to improve the situation. In the case of climate change, it is no exception, and despite the fact that for years it has been trying to generate awareness about its consequences, the truth is that we need more contribution projects on a global scale.

For this, the technology that is being developed brings really interesting and sustainable advances to meet the objectives imposed by the associations. So, next we have 5 of those ideas that can help shovel climate change.

Use of wind energy

If we talk about clean energy generation technologies, then the blades that are moved by the wind is one of the most interesting.

Among the main problems that are being addressed for wind energy we have 3: intermittency, scalability and storage. The intermittency occurs because the wind is not constant 24 hours a day. When it comes to scalability, it is about the high investment of money that has to be made to expand the projects. In addition to the above, storage is also another point to improve, since there is no place to store this energy to be able to use it later; next-generation batteries can be an excellent solution.

Xcel Energy, a company in the United States, has been thinking about these problems for some time and that is why they have created software that thanks to artificial intelligence can display weather data to schedule production based on the information obtained by wind power plants.

Bioenergy to capture CO2

Carbon dioxide found in the atmosphere is a problem in the short, medium and long term. Being able to capture it and convert it into biomass to be a source of energy is the main task of different companies and government entities. Global Termosthat, just as an example, is a company dedicated to design low-cost heat-based plants that capture CO2, which is reused for industrial purposes. This is possible thanks to the GT technology, created by the same company, and they ensure that the greater its use by the big brands, the lower the carbon emission.

The SmartHomes and all their contributions

Having a house with smart lighting, for example, can help us determine the hours of the day when electricity is consumed the most, and therefore, how we can reduce pollution. Today we find different gadgets and applications that can give us a hand by sending data on the consumption of household appliances, allow programming the power and even being able to choose the best price for the rate.

With this, we not only have energy savings and contribution to the environment, but also a more fashionable house with light bulbs that offer different benefits.

Yes, also electric vehicles

The use of battery-electric vehicles continues to rise, but it is not enough. It is well known that the transport sector is one of the most polluting, but a large percentage of electric cars on the market are privates, and only a small part belongs to vehicles used by public transport companies.

One of the main problems of this technology is accessibility, since most brands (Volkswagen, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, among others) have vehicle models greater than 20,000 euros. It is likely that some companies have cars with a lower price than this, but the benefits would not be adequate in terms of autonomy and design. Let’s hope as the months go by, cheaper alternatives continue to be presented with an excellent range of mileage per charge.

Production and use of nuclear energy

Last but not least, we find an alternative that aims to be the future in the energy area. Remember that traditional power plants use fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas, and coal to produce electricity. Oil alone represents up to 30% of pollution in this area, which can be substantially reduced using nuclear energy.

With the new energy production initiatives using nuclear power plants, the process totally favors the planet, since gases such as nitrogen, carbon or sulfur oxides are not generated.