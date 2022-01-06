5 tech tips for traveling in times of Coronavirus

After two years of the Coronavirus pandemic and the arrival of all its variants, we continue to try to adapt to what many call “the new normal”. Provisions, the mask and avoiding very close contacts are part of this new dynamic to continue avoiding infections. Travel has obviously been affected by this, although it is already possible to go on vacation. Therefore, we will give you some technology tips to travel more relaxed in times of Coronavirus.

In that sense, if you are thinking of taking a few days off elsewhere, keep an eye on the points below.

Technology tips for traveling in times of Coronavirus

The smartphone, your best friend

The main ally we have available to make our trip and minimize setbacks is the smartphone. In that sense, if you have the idea of ​​disconnecting from technology and turning off your device, it is best to do it right when you arrive at your destination.

The smartphone will be your main source of information on everything related to flights, regulations of the country or place you are going and all the necessary data to travel without problems.

Charger at hand and mobile charged

Considering the above, before leaving home, make sure you have your mobile with 100% battery and also carry your charger. In airports and terminals there are generally points where to connect the devices, so do not miss the opportunity.

Likewise, having a PowerBank is a great alternative that will avoid running out of battery in the middle of the journey.

Avoid facial recognition

If you are used to unlocking your device with facial recognition, we invite you to leave it for your vacation. Considering that you will spend time outdoors and with other people, it is best to avoid facial recognition because it conflicts with the mask.

That is, every time you want to unlock your mobile, you will have to lower your mask to achieve it. In that sense, to avoid this problem it is best to change the mechanism to the fingerprint

Take photos of your essential documents

Another precaution that we must take before leaving is to take photos of all your essential documents. We talk about your identification card, passport, vaccination certificate and all the documentation that will be necessary for you to move to your destination.

Having images of these documents could help you a lot in case of misplacing them.

Identify a place where you can make impressions

Considering the previous recommendation, we must also keep in mind a place where to make impressions. In that sense, when you arrive at your destination, find a place where you can print things, in order to recover a copy of your documents in case of losing them.