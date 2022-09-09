5 success stories thanks to SMS campaigns

- Advertisement -

The use of Bulk SMS by companies as a communication tool towards their customers is increasingly recurrent. This is due to the effectiveness of the service that is supported, first of all, by its high opening rate, which reaches 94%. Among other features, personalization, immediacy and low cost stand out, making text messages an interesting option for any business.

A report on the use of mobile messaging in 2021, carried out by Esendex and PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), revealed that only in Spain the use of SMS in different companies increased by 38%. The same study reflected the versatility of this service, since its increase was registered in different labor sectors; from industrial to technological and even financial companies.

How do companies take advantage of mass messages?

In addition to their high open rate (over 90%), professional text messages have an average CTR rate of 19%. In other words, they serve to establish direct and much more precise and personal communication with customers. For example, it is common to include the name of the company in the sender, in this way the user can identify the message beforehand instead of seeing an anonymous phone number, which can also cause mistrust.

This is achieved to an SMS API, which is capable of facilitating integration between business applications and software to send and receive professional text messages. This type of application also incorporates technology to check if the numbers in the database are correct and valid before launching a campaign.

Some of the most common uses for companies

Retail is one of the sectors that uses the most to send SMS, either to send discounts, promotions or coupons to its customers before and during a marketing campaign. Another is the health service that sends text messages to confirm, suspend or modify appointments, thus optimizing time on its customer service channels.

Similarly, public administrations take advantage of it to inform citizens about any procedure they are carrying out or simply to keep them informed about changes in the service. Financial companies also use it and take advantage of the extra security to report on transactions or identity verifications.

Companies that have succeeded thanks to SMS marketing

The use of mass SMS as part of the communication strategy brings good results. We show you some examples of that improved the sales or management rates of different companies.

Just Eat and its suppliers

The online food delivery platform works with more than 3,000 restaurants throughout Spain. Along with the very high number of users and spikes in demand, they were experiencing some problems managing orders, so they turned to the services of a professional messaging platform. After its implementation, it now sends weekly SMS to restaurant managers to report incidents in orders and ensure a better user experience, which has caused the food delivery giant to win several awards for your customer service.

British Airways Holidays

The airline wanted to improve communication with its customers and implemented a messaging service to report flight cancellations, travel requirements, and more. It established personalized messages and accompanied by an ad hoc landing page. The results were immediate, and the rate of interaction with the company rose to 59% while the response times of the customer service team were reduced. In fact, according to a recent survey by the company itself, 95% of its customers say they would book a flight with them again.

Pizza Papa John’s and Subway

For both fast food chains, using a bulk SMS platform was very beneficial. Papa John’s used text messages to promote its local pickup service. The result? For every $1.5 of investment he made a profit of $8.1.

In the case of Subway, it used this service for its “Mi Subway Móvil SMS” program in order to offer discounts on its products. They got a database of 5,000 numbers and a conversion rate of 9%.

Higher income at IKEA and BMW

The furniture and home objects store carried out an SMS campaign where it offered discount coupons, a very good decision if we take into account that the discount coupons received by message are exchanged much more than those received through another channel, such as mail. , which translates into more visits to the store. The Swedish multinational obtained an opening rate of 86% and received more than 4,000 potential customers in its stores, with the consequent increase in sales, thanks to a process that hardly required any financial or time investment.

For its part, BMW began sending SMS to promote the purchase of tires for the winter season. The client received an interactive message that included a photomontage in which his car had winter tires and reference was made to the safety it offered during the season. The results of this campaign increased sales by 30% during this period.