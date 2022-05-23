5 startups selected in the Aticco acceleration program

As I told you a few weeks ago, Aticco was selecting several startups so that they could participate in its acceleration program, AticcoLab.

We already have the results, 5 new startups for this fourth edition of the program, which will join the 23 that were already accelerated in previous editions.

These are the five selected:

– Kitthead: A new way of creating websites, based on a “no-code” system. They will be sites specially designed for customer acquisition, conversion and loyalty, ideal for Online Marketing professionals.

– Bride101: A platform for brides to organize their wedding and access various tricks and tools.

– MusicHub: A system for music artists to manage their business, giving independent artists a special opportunity.

– Droyz: A project with metaverse blood and web 3.0. It will help us design and produce customizable collectible figures.

– chichita: A startup that offers an alternative to meat, working to focus on flavor, ingredients and texture.

These startups will have support and advice from mentors, and will be able to connect with other entrepreneurs and talk to investors. The set of mentors will adapt to the needs of each one, and they will participate in weekly workshops to deal with financing, sales and communication issues.

They will also be able to use the Aticco Workspaces coworking spaces in Madrid and Barcelona.