5 services and applications that you can use to replace Google

Today, whatever we do, we will always be surrounded by . This company amasses a stratospheric amount of money, year after year, and all basically in exchange for your information.

Yes, all their are free and of good quality, but in return we must give various personal information that not everyone is happy with giving. Thus, the idea of ​​replacing Google with other services and apps arises more respectful of user privacy.

That said, if you like the idea of ​​leaving Google and discovering new horizons, here we will be presenting you a list with 5 services and that can help youso let’s go for it.

DuckDuckGo by Google

DuckDuckGo is a search engine that has always been promoted as the service that respects user privacy the most. In fact, they report that the only thing it stores are the keywords that people use in searchesbut not browsing data, IP addresses or personal information of any kind.

And while it is true that it presents advertising, it is done based solely on those keywords, so they do not monetize using your personal information or anything like that.

pCloud by Google Drive

If it’s cloud storage space you need, pCloud is a pretty good alternative to Google Drive, especially since offers you a plan of 10 GB of free spacefeatures like direct document sharing, cross-platform functionality, and most importantly, secure encryption and complete privacy.

iDrive by Google Photos

Do you need a safe place to store your photos where your privacy is respected to the maximum? If so, iDrive is the platform to turn to, thanks to its high security and content encryption both when at rest and when in transit.

It has a free plan of 5 GB of photo storage, which should be fine for average users. And in case you need more, you can easily resort to any payment plan that interests you.

Mozilla Firefox by Google Chrome

It is well known that Mozilla Firefox has been Google Chrome’s main competitor for many years, and if you have overlooked it so far, let us tell you that Mozilla is a free and open source browser, developed by the Mozilla Foundation (no encouragement). profit) that does not sell your data to exchange them for advertisingso there is no better option than this.

Sygic Maps by Google Maps

Finally, you can also choose to change Google Maps for another service like Sygic Maps. Developed from the Czech Republic, this app it also allows you to find attractions, hotels, restaurants, shops, among many other things.

for good news, complies with GDPR privacy requirements (General Data Protection Regulation), so this is an ideal option if you decide to switch from Google Maps motivated by privacy reasons.