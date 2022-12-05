5 reasons why you should delete Facebook in 2023

We are very clear that Social networks turn out to be an integral part of daily life, this for hundreds of millions of people globally. We have apps like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp or Snapchat to do everything, but where is Facebook today?

The thing is that although Facebook once became the platform with the largest number of daily active users, that has changed and today this platform has a less important role compared to what it was in recent years.

- Advertisement -

Precisely for this reason, on this occasion we have thought of showing you up to 5 reasons why you should delete Facebook in 2023So let’s go for it.

Facebook collects excessive information from users

Perhaps one of the problems that we should highlight the most about Facebook is the way in which it tracks users and collects their information, and it is clear that Facebook wants to keep close and controlled each and every one of its active users. in order to use all this information for advertising purposeswhich is where the money really is.

Yes, this is often done by many social networks and applications, but Facebook has gotten a lot of attention in recent years due to Multiple Serious Information Data Leaks, Investigations, and Finesso it is normal that due to this, users do not feel safe to continue using Facebook.

too much fake news

Just as we see what happens on social networks such as Instagram or WhatsApp (to a lesser extent), Facebook It is a platform where the propagation of false news has occurred for yearsthis even despite the attempt to position itself as a news portal.

- Advertisement -

It is clear that this objective could not be achieved, because among other things, Facebook has been accused of influence not only the presidential elections of the United Statesbut also in some other countries so this certainly turns out to be a complicated topic and therefore it may be time to look for a new online news and information portal.

Facebook has forgotten its roots

If we think about what Facebook was initially, we have a dynamic and revolutionary platform, full of news, photos and constant updates from each of our friends who had an account on the social network. However, and as usually happens in almost any internet, times change and the original facebook root has gradually gone.

The news supply itself was falling more and more, the massive appearance of advertiser publications arrived, and we must not forget the fact that Facebook was a platform where being more social equaled being more fun, having more friends was something betterbut unfortunately times have changed and now instead of adding, the topic on Facebook is to delete.

The well-known human experimentation of Facebook with its users

- Advertisement -

Did you know that around the year 2012 Facebook even carried out an experiment with 689,000 of its involuntary users? In this experiment that lasted several months, half of the users were shown consistent positive content. and the other half were taught negative content.

There are a number of major problems here, and without even mentioning that it turns out to be unethical, we can only think and speculate about the negative effect that had to fall on those people during the testing time, especially in those who were suffering emotional problems.

Do you know what is the worst? Que son Facebook has already done other similar experiments, which means that they basically use the community as laboratory hamsters.

Is Facebook more than any other social network?

Each renowned social network has done what is necessary so that at least they can be recognized for one thing in particular that the others do not have. And it is that, for example, on Twitter you mainly share what is happening in the world, on TikTok you can find a variety of videos, on Instagram you come across images and so on, but, What does Facebook offer that is different from other networks today?

We say this because in general, it allows us to carry out live broadcasts, share videos, images or states, which are the same actions that can be done on other platforms. Perhaps the highlight is the personal newswhich can range from engagement and wedding announcements to what the user is feeling well after a snowfall or a flood, for example, but little else.