5 perfect gift cards to give at christmas

If you are still wondering what to give at Christmas or have an invisible friend pending, you don’t have to spend large sums of money. Whatever it is, there are gift cards for movie, music or console lovers, among others. Surprise your friends and / or family with these gift cards.

One of affordable options to give away at Christmas is a subscription. A gift card for any service that can be tried for a month in many cases. You can also opt for a technological gift for less than 15 euros if you want to make a detail, but today we will focus on gift card ideas that you can buy to give away for Christmas Eve, Christmas or Three Kings. Netflix Netflix gift cards can be used to pay for the service or to give someone a gift. The amount of Netflix cards is applied to your account as a gift balance and the platform itself alerts you when it runs out. If we want to buy a Netflix gift card we can do it both online and in physical stores such as Media Markt or Game. You also have them available on Amazon and you can select an amount between 25 and 200 euros. At the time of purchase we must select the recipient’s email, name and we can even write a personalized message. Once we acquire a gift card we can redeem it through this section within the Netflix website itself by entering the Pin code that the card brings.

Filmin

For movie lovers, receive a gift card with which they can access great novelties, classics and cinema gems it can be a success. Gift subscriptions start when the gift code is activated.

If we want to surprise with a Filmin gift card we have several options: send it by mail to that person or print it and deliver it by hand. In addition, we can customize them to our liking being available the options of monthly basic subscription for 7.99 euros, the quarterly for 22.99 euros or the annual for 84 euros. Also available is premium subscription, which unlike the basic includes tickets that we can use in any title available in the catalog with the exception of the series and titles of the Universal, Paramount, MGM and Sony distributors. In this case, the price of the monthly subscription is 14.99 euros with three tickets or the annual subscription for 120 euros with 25 tickets. We can purchase the gift card from Filmin’s own website.

Spotify

If what we are looking for is a gift card for music lovers, we will surely surprise by giving one Premium subscription to Spotify. Keep in mind that the validity period of this gift card is 12 months from the date of purchase.

They can be purchased at many electronics and other stores and are also available on Amazon. When buying the gift card we can select an amount that goes from 10 euros to 60 euros and send it by email with a personalized message. To redeem the gift, we will have to log into our Spotify account and enter the PIN code found on the back of the card.

Google play

We can find Google Play gift cards so that the person to whom we want to give the gift can buy games or apps from your mobile phone or tablet.

The amounts of these cards go from 5 euros being able to customize the amount up to a maximum of 500 euros, depending on what we want to spend. As in previous occasions, we can decide to send it by email with a personalized message or print the gift voucher to deliver it by hand.

Xbox Live

Finally, for video game lovers, we find an Xbox gift card to buy games, gadgets add-ons and more on Xbox and Windows. We can buy them for 10 euros and up and they have a digital code to be exchanged.

Xbox Live gift card Buy it in EUR 10.00

After completing the order we will receive an email with detailed instructions to redeem the digital code. A way to give freedom of lesson and choose the gift that you really want. In this case there are no fees or expiration dates to worry about