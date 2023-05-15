5 of the best things you can do with Google Chromecast that you probably didn’t know

Have you ever wondered what else you can do with your Chromecast besides streaming your favorite shows and movies? It really turns out to be a good question, and what happens is that many people don’t get to know that it is possible to carry out many more things through a Google Chromecast.

That said, today we have found it interesting to comment and teach you closely The 5 best features of Google Chromecast that you may not have known aboutso keep reading to put it to better use and learn more about the topic in general.

Send presentations and video calls

If you need to present something in a meeting or make a video call at any time, you can use your chromecast to share your screen. And this includes both models with Google TV, as well as previous generation models and Slides, the well-known Google presentation platform.

In addition, the same thing happens with Google Meet, since you can have the possibility of send video calls to the screenalthough keeping the camera active and working on your mobile or tablet, and this is something certainly great and useful.

Listen to music

In addition to streaming your favorite shows and movies, you can also use your Chromecast to listen to music. You can stream music from apps like Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music. Just select the song you want to play in your favorite music app, and then select your Chromecast as the playback device.

Use the Google Assistant to send content

Did you know that you can use Google Assistant to send content to your Chromecast? All you need to do is tell Google Assistant what you want to see and to which device you want to send it. For example, you can say Hey Google, play Stranger Things on the Chromecast and the Google Assistant will automatically send the program.

Share access to media playback controls

Are you organizing a party or have guests at your house? You can easily give your guests the ability to control what’s playing on the Chromecast. This, since any mobile that is connected to the same Internet connection as the Smart TV or device that has said protocol, you will be able to access the multimedia playback controls without any problem.

Change the wallpaper as you like

You can also change the wallpaper of your Chromecast with your own photos, this for the moments when you are not using Chromecast and those backgrounds that you prefer are displayed. So it’s great to know that you can change the default Google backgrounds for photos that you personally choose from your gallery.