5 of the best applications with vintage filters for your photos

Within the world of photography, shots with vintage or retro effects are true gold, either because of the nostalgia they produce or because of the effect itself that gives photos a magical, different and special touch.

In the world of mobile photography it is possible to download a wide variety of applications with retro filters that produce good quality photos with said effectso if you want to achieve this, pay attention to the names and features of these apps below.

Kuji Cam

- Advertisement -

Are you looking for an app that allows you to use a wide variety of retro filters and is easy to use? Well Kuji Cam It is one of the best options you can find for your mobile. As such, you can modify images taken instantly with the camera or also photos that you have in the gallery of your mobile.

As for what it has to offer, Kuji Cam has a self-timer from 3 to 10 seconds, the stamp patch on the photo with the current date, 3D effects plus 4 available filters (Kuji, KD pro, Vintage and white and black) in its free version. In case you want to have additional tools, you can choose to purchase the premium version to get extra filters.

1998 Cam

- Advertisement -

As its name indicates, this photography app is designed so that you can take photos from your mobile as if they looked like those that were taken in the 1990s with disposable film cameras.

And it is not only that, since it also offers other camera effects, a polaroid camera, a granular filter, among some others. Besides, It has some other editing options inside that will allow you to play to the maximum with the photos and with the appearance they have.

vintage cam

- Advertisement -

Possibly this is one of the most complete apps and with the greatest number of tools that we will see in this post. And it is that among many other things, Retro Cam has more than 60 filters, vintage filters, color filters, granular effect and 3D, light effects and dust films. Undoubtedly one of the most professional app that can be found and that is completely free on Google Play.

RNI Films

if you were looking an outstanding quality option for your iPhone device, RNI Films is one of the best apps that you can get for free. In fact, it includes a pretty good pack of free filters, plus these as such are divided into categories: negative, slide, instant, black and white and vintage.

You will also have at your fingertips a wide variety of tools to customize your photos, not to mention that there are various paid filter packages that you can purchase from the application itself.

afterlight

Now is the time to talk about Afterlight, another great application to edit any type of photos, but if you have to highlight a specific genre, this can be the one with the vintage style and the polaroid style photos. Highlighting some of its attributes, it contains filters and textures, light overlays, dust effect, color scheme changes, different types of frames, etc.

In Afterlight, it will also be possible for you to take and edit photos in real time, just like you can select any photo you have in your gallery, and best of all, You can get it for free on both Google Play and the App Storealthough there are some features that have been paid.