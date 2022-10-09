5 of the best alternatives to Apple Watch

The Apple Watch may be the best smartwatch deal on the market, even more with the powerful new Apple Watch Series 8the renewed Apple Watch SE and the brand new Apple Watch Ultra.

However, this does not mean that there are no other options. of the highest quality and that are available with Android mobiles. That said, in this post we will be showing you which are those alternatives that we consider best to replace the Apple Watch, so without further ado, let’s go for it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (519.90 euros) is the best Wear OS alternative you can buy today, without a doubt. And it is that on the solid base established by its predecessor, this new smartwatch has some notable characteristics that make it a direct competitor of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Ultra.

It has a 590 mAh battery, a titanium body with a sapphire-coated lens, a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen, an Exynos W920 processor, IP68 certification and a fairly complete health section, with a new sensor for skin temperature, heart rate, cardiac electrical signal, electrical bioimpedanceamong other things.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Speaking of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, we commented that It is the best substitute for the Apple Watch in the section of fitness and health. From a general point of view, it has remarkable GPS accuracy, sleep monitoring, space to store up to 650 songs, fast charging and autonomy of 8 days in smartwatch mode and 10 days in saving mode.

It also has voice assistant support and features like Body Battery to measure and monitor your body’s energy levels, Garmin Coach as a “personal trainer” or also the monitoring of women’s health, among other things. You can find this watch model for 412.99 euros on Amazon.

Oppo Watch

The interesting thing about this smartwatch goes first of all through its aesthetic section, where it turns out to be almost identical to the Apple Watch. Then there are the technical specifications where it also resembles the Apple watch model a bit.

It is available in two sizes: 41 and 46 millimeterswith AMOLED screens of 1.6 and 1.91 inches respectively and a Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor, manufactured by Qualcomm.

The Oppo Watch (299 euros) has the well-known sensors for accurate monitoring of daily effort, heart rate and sleep. It also has support for e-SIM, with which you can have your own number and so they can call you directly to the clock.

Fitbit Sense

It’s time to introduce the Fitbit Sense, the San Francisco-based company’s best alternative to the Apple Watch. It is a watch mainly focused on sports, which without a doubt turned out to be one of the best smartwatches of 2021 and, most likely, the most emblematic of FitBit.

It has a 1.58-inch AMOLED screen in square format, autonomy of more than 6 days (according to FitBit), fast charging, NFC, Google Assistant and a wide variety of health and fitness functions, such as the skin temperature sensor, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, electrical sensors with multiple compatible functions, etc. Buy this FitBit model for 245.78 euros on Amazon.

Amazfit GTS2

Already going for a cheaper option, this is where the Amazfit GTS 2 appears, an extremely popular watch on the market and, therefore, one of the low-priced alternatives to the Apple Watch. In fact, the design of this watch itself is quite similar, although this is only in the design because internally I am very different.

Among its most important features is its 1.65-inch AMOLED screen, Amazfit OS, 246 mAh battery (approximately 7 days of autonomy), 5 ATM water resistance, 12 sports modes, heart rate meter, blood oxygen level meter, etc. What is your price? Well, today you can buy an Amazfit GTS 2 for 136.90 euros.