5 of Google’s reasons for you, if you have an iPhone, to switch to Android

Yes, Apple is the best-selling mobile brand in the world and leads the high-end of the sector. Nevertheless, those from Cupertino battle every year against the entire market and this is something that Google once again took advantage of by launching its app so that you can transfer all your information from iPhone to Android.

Even more than this, Google also presented in its blog a series of reasons why, if you have an iPhone, you could switch to Android. With that said, below we will be showing you 5 of those main reasons for you to consider making that transition.

[mb_related_posts1]

New ways to express yourself

As explained by Google, the company says that you can take advantage of the different functions that exist from the Messages application and Gboardfrom where you can comfortably send messages, share photos and videos in high quality, send emojis via the tool emoji kitchenamong other notable things.

Make video calls with anyone

Through Google Meet, you can make video calls with any friend or family member who has a Google account on Android, be it from a Xiaomi, Samsung or any other mobile brand. Of course, there is also the option to continue using FaceTime from an Android mobile if you wish, only you will have to do it from Chrome.

Download your favorite applications and much more

Google Play has a higher number of applications compared to the App Store, so you can find an even greater variety of apps that you can take advantage of without problem.

This is possibly one of the most prominent reasons, so if you usually work with different apps and had problems acquiring them on your iPhone, maybe now it won’t be so complicated.

Take advantage of Android ecosystem devices

One of the main reasons why you can decide to switch to Android is the wide range of possibilities that you have to connect to the devices of this ecosystem. Wear OS smart watches, Google TV devices, headphones, Chromebooks and other tools are the ones you can start to take advantage of in the right way.

[mb_related_posts2]

Share photos, videos and other information between Android devices with Near Share

In case you hadn’t heard him before, Near Share is a tool that allows you to transfer data via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth between nearby Android and Chrome OS devices. Basically, it has been the counterpart of AirDropso if you know how to use this tool correctly, it is most likely that the change will not be complicated.