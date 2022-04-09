5 news that we can see on WhatsApp in 2022

The news that is known about WhatsApp always gives something to talk about for a long time, and that is something that is already natural, especially in these days where the social network has been pushing out new features relatively steadily.

To continue along the same lines and offer the best service to its users, from WhatsApp They have planned to release some news, as is logical, in these coming weeks to renew the application. Do you want to know then a few news that come to WhatsApp? Let’s go for it.

Reactions for messages

Among one of the most outstanding novelties, there is no doubt the reactions for the messages, in the style of Facebook Messenger or Instagram. As in the aforementioned social networks, WhatsApp will have up to 6 emojis to react, ie: thumbs up, heart, laugh, surprise, sad and peace.

So far, it is known that this new feature of the platform will be available both for mobile phones and for the web version of WhatsApp. This of the reactions is already something that can be seen in the beta version of the app, precisely in 2.22.8.3.

Forward messages only in groups

Well, now with the just purpose of curbing misinformation and the well-known message chains, WhatsApp is implementing new restrictions that limit users not being able to send forwarded messages to more than one chat group, showing a yellow notice at the top of the screen that will indicate what we just mentioned.

call links

This novelty has been seen in the beta version of Android 2.22.6.5 and, as it sounds, the new call links seek to make things even much easier within WhatsApp, allowing users to also can enter the calls through links (like Zoom, for example), and not just accepting the call the moment they receive it.

Change camera interface

Making it clear that this function is unique to Android mobiles, the new camera interface variation gives the possibility to have a new perspective of WhatsApp’s integrated camera, which now looks more simplified and with a two-tab format, specifically separated between last received files and the mobile gallery. This is expected to start working for version 2.22.8.11.

Communities Section

Although this from the section of communities is still under development, it is one of the great projects of WhatsApp in the short and medium term and its objective is be something similar to what Telegram channels are, although with its different approach and with direct access, in reality the latter has been the novelty in this compilation.

Source: WABetaInfo.