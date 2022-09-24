5 multiplayer Nintendo Switch video games for you to enjoy with your friends

Whether it’s ing video with remotely or with your family at home, playing titles is one of the best ways to get the most out of your gaming consolecall it what it’s called.

Now, we know that the Nintendo Switch is clearly one of the best consoles to enjoy multiplayer video games, so this time we will be presenting you 5 titles that you cannot miss to enjoy with your loved ones.

Super Mario Party

We know that if there is a special and iconic multiplayer Nintendo game, this undoubtedly turns out to be Super Mario Party. In a title where there is a lot of strategy behind the character chosen to play, you can enjoy more than 80 new mini-games and different maps to choose from, so the game doesn’t often feel stale or lacking in content.

Among Us

We now turn to another of the fan favorite titles, and that is that Among Us undoubtedly won the hearts of users mainly during the early days of the pandemic, where he came to enjoy a popularity that would only continue to grow exponentially.

Basically, you are placed in a ship with other players, which are divided into crew and impostors. These first ones must make sure that everything on the ship works correctly, while the impostors try to sabotage or kill them.

This action obviously will generate a discussion between the players to define who has been the murderer. Without fear of being wrong, one of the best options to share with friends and family.

Minecraft

Another classic that apparently will never die is undoubtedly Minecraft, the pixelated construction video game that, if it is quite fun in its individual game mode, what to tell you about the multiplayer version where you can create all kinds of projects with other users.

In this title, you can play with up to eight players, either through your local network or onlinewhich will allow you to enjoy the game either with people around you or from a distance.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Something that turns out to be fashionable in video game consoles is being able to stay physically active while sharing with other people, and for this there is precisely Nintendo Switch Sports. There, you can find games of popular sports like soccer, bowling, tennis, badminton, volleyball, golf, and more.

If you want to try it with your family or friends, you should know that up to 4 players are accepted and the only tool you will use to play the game will be the Joy-Con controllers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Last but not least, we present Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a racing title that could not miss being on this list. There will be up to 42 characters that you can choose to runvehicles, wheels, gliders, a huge mountain of tracks available to play, not to mention the tracks themselves remastered from previous Nintendo consoles.