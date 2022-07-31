5 mobile games that will help you increase your intelligence

Beyond what many may think, video can provide important help for the development of in people, which turns out to be a theory that not a few scientists support.

It is true, not all games work under this concept in the same way, but there are some that are made specifically to make you exercise your brain and your intelligence.

Therefore, today we will be presenting you up to 5 interesting games of this category to train your mind in a fun way and without realizing it, so let’s go for it.

Brain It On!

Brain It On! is the first option that we find in this top 5, and going basically to the point, it is a video game where you will have to solve various puzzles applying the laws of physicseither for an object to fall in the right place or also to collide with something specific.

You’ll see, that there are a lot of different levels where your brain will be required as the levels go by. You can download it totally free on Google Play, although you can also you can find various packages of paid puzzles to have them at your disposal immediately.

Peak – Brain Games

Within Peak you will find a wide variety of puzzles designed by professionals from universities such as Cambridge or NYUwhich certifies the seriousness and depth of this project.

Basically Peak It’s like your personal brain trainer that will help you stay active, and all through games that will test your memory, your mental agility, your coordination, etc.

Luminosity: Mind Games

Luminosity presents a material and a theme quite similar to that of Peak, counting on different mental trainings to improve your cognitive abilitiesand all while solving problems that will help you exercise your brain speed and flexibility.

The game has more than 30 different activities and, something quite interesting, is being able to see analysis of your games where you will be told what should you improve and what are you doing correctly.

KAMI 2

It’s time to introduce KAMI 2, a puzzle game that has more than 100 fun puzzle levels to overcome through your wits. As you can see, the title It presents quite attractive and original graphicsin addition to the puzzles themselves, which are also somewhat new.

2048Original

As the last option of this great top we have 2048 Original, a title that has a theme or way of being very similar to sudoku games. The goal is simple: within a grid you have to slide tiles so that between the combination of these, you can get the number 2048.

As you can see, the game It has a fairly simple and minimalist visual section. Apart from this, you can also choose if you want to play on a 4×4, 5×5, 6×6 or 8×8 grid.