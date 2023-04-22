5 mobile games alternative to Pokémon Go with augmented reality

Pokémon Go was one of the first mobile games to use augmented reality to create a more immersive gaming experience, and boy did it work because it ended up being perhaps the most important game of the moment and will always have its fundamental role in the history of mobile games.

However, with the passage of time, other games have emerged that They also offer a similar experience, but with different features and themes.. So, if you are interested in learning about other games in this genre but with a different and new style, we present five options that will not disappoint you.

Jurassic World Alive

If you like the theme of dinosaurs, Jurassic World Alive is the perfect option for you. This game uses augmented reality to take players to different places in the world, which has been inhabited again by dinosaurs, where they can capture them, raise them and make them evolve in an amusement park. A pretty good option that has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play and is completely free.

The Walking Dead: Our World

If you are a fan of The Walking Dead television series, here is the game that will connect with you the most. The Walking Dead: Our World is an augmented reality game in which players have to fight zombies in the real world. Players can team up with friends and fight zombie bosses to save humanity.that is, a kind of cross between Pokémon Go and a planet full of zombies.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is another augmented reality game, developed by the creators of Pokémon Go but focused on those who love the adventures of the boy who lived. This game takes you to the magical world of Harry Potter, where you will be able to create your character and explore different places, learn to make spells, find magical creatures, between many other things. You can also team up with other players and fight powerful enemies that we see throughout the movies.

Ingress Prime

In fourth place of our selected top 5, we have Ingress Prime, an augmented reality game in which players must choose a side (the Illuminati or the Resistance) and fight for control of different parts of the city. Regarding this, players can work together to create portals and put their side in control of the world.

This game has undoubtedly been a slightly more mature option compared to the titles mentioned above, so if you are looking for something with a more serious and adult theme, so to speak, this is the option for you.

geocaching

Unlike Pokémon Go, Geocaching does not focus on capturing creatures, but on finding hidden objects in the real world. These objects can be anything from a small box to a larger container. To find them, you must use the GPS coordinates, and once you have located the item, you can leave a message or trade items with other players. Definitely an exciting way to explore new places and discover hidden treasures.