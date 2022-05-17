5 keys to choose a platform for sending bulk SMS

In recent weeks we have been talking in our Mobile Marketing Observatory about the spectacular evolution of SMS in companies and for professional uses. In some sectors such as logistics, for example, its use has increased by up to 10% in recent months, as a fundamental tool to communicate with customers or confirm deliveries, thus saving many losses in failed deliveries. But also to communicate with the delivery people themselves when it comes to providing them with alternative routes or informing them of their shifts.

There are many mass SMS platforms on the market. If you are considering using one, either for marketing campaigns, to improve the customer experience, or as an internal communication tool, you should read this post to take into account five keys before deciding on one.

Why do you need a bulk SMS platform?

A bulk SMS platform can be useful for your business because it will help you, through shipping automationto save time in the delivery of your text messages and to improve the effectiveness in the relationship with your customers.

It can also help you get measurement to visualize and download in real time the messages that have been delivered, allowing you to obtain complete control over your campaigns with the reports.

5 features to consider when choosing a bulk SMS platform

When choosing the ideal platform for sending bulk SMS, a series of characteristics must be taken into account. Let’s review the five most important.

Integration with your management software

A good bulk SMS platform can be integrated with your CRM or with a management program through an SMS API. This will allow you to send automated text messages from your ecommerce platform or your CRM in a comfortable and simple way when the user performs certain actions on your website. On the other hand, this integration will make it easier for you to schedule messages to send them later and receive delivery confirmation reports.

Customization ability

The platform must be able to include custom fields within the content of the message at no cost. The emotional impact can be decisive in getting the client to take action. This includes the introduction of the name of the receiver and the issuing company, as well as ad hoc texts that refer to the city, or to any other field that we have in the database.

shipping capacity

The delivery capacity usually determines the cost of the platform, since for larger distributions you will need to use more proven and capable tools.

The use of monthly plans can be an option to consider, since they offer the best value for money. Depending on the amount of volume of your business, assess whether you need to send 200 SMS per month or 2,500.

Another alternative is hiring timeless SMS packages. The more text messages you purchase, the lower the cost of the unit.

Reports and reports

A good marketing strategy must be accompanied by a tool that allows you to measure the results, in the case of massive SMS, the statistics will help you to know if your campaigns meet the KPI’s that you established at the beginning of the project and if you are achieved at the end of the project. target audiences.

Your bulk SMS platform will need a real-time reporting system. These reports allow you to know, in a very visual way, the results of your campaigns, you can know the number of messages delivered and the statistics of the users who have received them.

A dedicated support team

When starting an SMS marketing campaign, we usually think about business objectives, but we cannot forget about support. Quality technical support is key in any campaign, not only when it comes to solving possible errors but also to have an expert on your side to help you with the most technical issues in case of doubt.

One of the most common causes of problems in SMS marketing has its origin in the collapse of the servers, in this case, a good support service will make the difference for the campaign to be successful. To avoid problems in your communications, make sure that your provider’s technical support offers quality, efficient and, above all, fast customer service.