5 jobs that can be replaced by Artificial Intelligence

While some robotics products like vacuum cleaners are already a part of everyday life for many people, more and more jobs face the possibility of automation. From drivers to delivery men, the list of jobs held by software with Artificial (AI) grows year after year. What are the jobs with the greatest potential for automation? Is it possible to deal with that process?

1- Financial analysts

As often happens, the AI ​​should not necessarily be considered an enemy. In the case of brokers, experts recommend relying on it, making use of tools that find patterns and make transactions with greater speed and convenience. In this sense, the trading automatic or auto trading It becomes one of the favorite options.

2 – Drivers

Autonomous vehicles are not new: the first was exhibited at the New York World’s Fair in 1939. However, it was only in 2021 that the Mercedes S-Class, the first robot car with level 3 autonomy, achieved international approval. A level 3 means that the driver relinquishes full control to the car for most of the journey. In the event of an unforeseen event, the driver receives a warning and can take control of the vehicle again.

Currently, the technology of autonomous vehicles is being polished; therefore, it may be a long time before the employment of drivers disappears. Both Mercedes and Volkswagen are working on their own projects, although both companies face legislative obstacles. Other companies such as Tesla, for their part, decide to incorporate entertainment elements on board, such as video games in the car.

3 – Journalists

There are those who consider journalism to be a profession on the way to extinction due to the advancement of AI. This is because robots today are perfectly capable of selecting information from various sources, organizing and distributing it.

Nevertheless, The truth is that robots do not have the critical capacity to prioritize that information or carry out a structured analysis. For this reason, as with financial analysts, journalists can consider AI as a good ally to carry out their investigative tasks.

4 – Administrative staff

Recently, the Washington Post published that in the last twenty years, 2.1 million white-collar jobs had been eliminated in the United States due to the rise of computer programs. Indeed, this type of software They are capable of performing complex procedures faster than a human being..

The same goes for human resources staff: it is believed that AI could be qualified to detect suitable candidates. However, AI would not replace the task of the human resources department when it is necessary to solve very specific problems of employees. Also in these cases, it is not necessary to think about the “destruction” of a job: AI can be a great complement for administrative workers.

5 – Deliverers

In recent years, a large number of startup of delivery, in which it is possible to make lost through mobile applications. Although this already implies a new conception of product delivery, it does not seem to be the limit for the item: recently, Amazon announced that it will begin to distribute its packages using drones. The devices will be able to carry a weight of up to 2.2 kg at a speed of 75 km/h.