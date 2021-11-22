5 free online resources for web designers

There are tons of free web resources that web designers can consider to build their toolkit.

And there is always room to add a new favorite tool that makes it easy to do some of the facets of design work. So take a look at this selection of resources that may become essential in your next project.

Blobs

When you want to add some eye-catching decorations within a web page that you are designing for presentation purposes, you can consider Blobs.

It is an online tool that allows you to generate “spots” through a panel of options that allow you to obtain dozens of creative combinations.

Haikei

This tool follows a similar tool to Blobs, but with a much more complete proposal, since Haikei has more generators of creative designs.

Among these options we have customizable stain generators with multiple shapes, the possibility of creating overlapping waves, gradient and abstract backgrounds, ‘Low Poly’ style grids, stackable or overlapping ‘peaks’, among other possibilities.

HappyHues

HappyHues defines itself as an inspiration site for color palettes for our projects. And the dynamics it applies is very simple.

In one of the columns the combinations of available color palettes are shown, so we just have to select the one that interests us and HappyHues will do the rest so that we can see how it looks on the main page. And as a bonus you will also find guides, tips and additional advice related to the psychology of color

Lorem Ipsum

When we need to use sample texts to fill in areas of the website or blog that we are designing, the most common is to use the well-known Lorem Ipsum text.

This is a placeholder text generator. You will see that it allows you to specify if you want to generate only words, phrases or paragraphs. Once you configure those details, it only remains to copy the text and paste it into your project.

SVG Backgrounds

SVG Backgrounds is a custom background generator that cannot be missing from your favorites. You’ll find tons of options to customize chart colors, size, and opacity. And then you can export it in SVG format.