5 Forgotten PS2 Classic Video Games We Want To See On PS5

It’s been more than 22 years since the PS2 was officially released, time passes so fast that we don’t even realize it. Through all these years there are innumerable iconic that came out for this console and that we still remember to this day.

It is normal to want to see some of these on PS5, which although it has revived a few titles, these are very few and there are many more that we would like to see in this next generation consoleso for this reason we will be showing you which are 5 iconic video games that would be great to enjoy again.

bully

We start with a true PS2 classic, and this is Bully. Within this title you are James Hopkins, a troubled student at Bullworth Academy. that he must deal with different bullies there while finishing his school year in that institution.

Although it became very controversial and criticized in its time, it cannot be denied that it is a true game that all of us who had a PS2 enjoyed and that, without a doubt, it would be great to see it again, renewed on the PS5.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

If Bully is a PS2 classic, there are no words to define what Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas represents for this console. In fact, It is the best-selling PS2 video game of all time.so with this you can get an idea of ​​how special it is.

The story of how CJ returns to Los Santos to restore power to his old gang and his family in the city, surely they will catch you more than you imaginehence the wish that it appears for the PS5.

Jak and Daxter: Legacy of the Precursors

In this top 5 there could not be another platform video game that was not Jak and Daxter: Legacy of the Precursors. If you happen to remember him, this title received excellent reviews at the time and it helped PlayStation expand much more with fans of this type of game similar to Banjo-Kazooie and Super Mario 64, since it was only available for PS2.

red dead revolver

Before Red Dead and Red Dead Redemption 2, there was a first game that started and inaugurated the franchise, and this title goes by the name of Red Dead Revolver. It was developed by Rockstar San Diego and marked a before and after in the video games of the old westwhich fortunately, you can already try on consoles like the PS4 but without a doubt, the void of the PS5 remains with a game that every lover of western-themed games should try.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica

Last but not least, we finally come across a title from the inevitable Resident Evil saga, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Resident Evil Code: Veronica. Here, for the first time the brothers Chris and Claire Redfield got togethernew locations outside of Raccoon City appeared (such as Paris or Antarctica) and many other things that made this title widely acclaimed by critics.

It came to be readapted to be released on PS4 in 2017, so the idea of ​​​​thinking that this title reaches PS5 It doesn’t sound as far-fetched as many may think.though only time will tell.