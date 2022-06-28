5 Editing Tricks That Will Transform Any Landscape Photo

Editing landscapes can revolutionize an image that didn’t quite pan out how you had intended, or bring out all the best features that did. Here are five tips that can dramatically improve your landscapes.

Recently I’ve both discussed and thought about landscape editing a lot. I enjoy taking landscapes, but I rarely edit them. It’s something I’m working on. My primary issue is a lack of direction; I don’t know where I want the images to go with regards to aesthetic. However, there’s also certainly an element of not knowing how to properly edit landscapes in the way I like. I’m more than proficient with Photoshop and , and I use them heavily in my commercial work, but for whatever reason, I’m never quite happy with my landscape edits.

In this video, Mark Denney shows you some of his most effective tricks and tips for transforming any landscape from bland, to strong. One tip I particularly enjoyed was the color shift under calibration. Playing with colors is one of my real joys of editing, and I hadn’t used this particular tool for landscape. As Denney says, it’s almost a “seasonal shift” with the colors going from spring to fall. It might be time to dig out more of my unedited landscapes.