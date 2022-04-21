Latest newsIreland

5 Dublin driving test centres among the worst pass rates in Ireland

By: Brian Adam

The list of the driving centres with the lowest pass rates in the country has been revealed with Dublin dominating the leaderboard.

Five of the top six centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin but they were all beaten to top spot by Nenagh in Tipperary which had a pass rate of 39.5% in 2021.

While Dublin may have missed out on the top spot, it wasn’t to be denied for the runners up positions with the next five centres with the lowest pass rates all in Dublin.

Finglas claimed second spot with a pass rate of 42.43% closely followed by Charlestown with 42.72%, Mulhuddart at 44.37%, Raheny at 45.16% and a second Mulhuddart centre at 45.61%.

On the opposite end of the scale, three centres in Galway had the highest pass rates followed by one in Dublin (Killester) and one in Cavan.

These figures were released to Newstalk under a Freedom of Information Request.

“Down the country, there’s probably going to be fewer people actually taking the test, so there’s probably fewer tests taking place there,” said Dave Humphreys, a road test editor of CompleteCar.ie.

“And the roads generally can be a little bit less busy and maybe they’re [the person sitting the test] a little bit more familiar with where they are, whereas in larger population centres such as Dublin, obviously the roads and the traffic situations are an awful lot busier.”

Via | Dublin live>
