5 countries where people usually spend more than 5 hours on social networks

It can sound trite, stormy and even annoying for some people when it is said that it is not productive to spend so much time on the mobile reviewing the movement on social networks. Many, for different reasons, have reduced their time on apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. However, others have not followed the recommendations, and this seems to be more cultural than individual.

To affirm the above, a mobile data analysis company has shown, among other things, the 5 countries where the average user usually spends more than 5 hours a day on social media. Here is the blacklist and other interesting statistics about apps and games for smartphones.

According to App Annie, these are the 5 countries where they spend the most time on applications

Indonesia, Brazil, South Korea, India and Mexico are the 5 nations that top the list with the highest consumption of social networks by users. As the statistics indicate, Indonesia has an average consumption of 5.5 hours a day, which means that either people do not fully focus on work, or production hours outside of work and rest are not enough.

Brazil is in second place with an average of 5.4 hours, while South Korea is in the 5-hour margin, and India and Mexico with 4.8.

As published on the Venture Beat portal, developing countries are the ones that have the most mobile consumers and applications (Brazil, India and Mexico as an example, being in the top 5). The top 16 is completed by Japan, Canada, Russia, the United States, Turkey, Australia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, France, Germany and China.

Other recent statistics regarding apps and games

To give us an idea of ​​how the mobile gaming world is working today, here are some interesting facts that have been announced by App Annie:

– My Talking Angela 2 was the best mobile game in the world

– In the third quarter of 2021, Roblox was the number one game in the United States according to three metrics analyzed: downloads, consumer spending and monthly active users. Count Masters was the most downloaded in France, the UK and Germany.

– Pokémon Unite was the most downloaded game in South Korea and earned this distinction with only 9 days of being released since September 22.

– The daily time spent watching television decreased from 3 hours a day to 2.5 hours in the decade from 2011 to 2021, this in part due to the use of streaming content apps and of course, social networks.

– Already in September, TikTok had more than 1 billion users, which means that 1 in 8 people uses the app worldwide. According to App Annie’s prediction, TikTok will have more than 1.2 billion users by the end of 2021.