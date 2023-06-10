5 Best Rewards Checking Accounts for June 2023

- Advertisement -

When you think of bank accounts that offer the best bang for your buck, your mind might jump to a savings account. However, a rewards checking account can work just as hard for you as a savings account can.

Rewards checking accounts earn you cash back, bonuses, or high interest rates when you meet certain qualifications.





Axos Bank Rewards Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$50

Fees

no monthly service fee



Details

Fees

no monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

up to 3.30%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$50 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Unlimited out-of-network ATM reimbursements Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly maintenance fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No overdraft fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No non-sufficient funds fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $50 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No APY if you can’t meet qualifications Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Few mobile app reviews Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Use the promo code RC100 when you apply for a Rewards Checking account by 06/30/23. Then have qualifying direct deposit(s) to earn up a $100 welcome bonus!

Zero monthly maintenance fees

Zero overdraft or NSF fees

Zero minimum monthly balance reqs

Unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements

Online debit card management

Simple, 3-step process for direct deposit

Only $50 to open an account Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Best Rewards Checking Accounts

Below we’ve listed our picks for the best rewards checking accounts. Our list of the best checking accounts that earn rewards features the top picks for earning cash back, a sign-up bonus, and interest.

All of the financial institutions on our list are protected by FDIC or NCUA insurance. Although First Republic Bank was recently shut down, bear in mind your money is safe at a federally insured financial institution. When a financial institution is federally insured, up to $250,000 per depositor is secure in a bank account.

Compare Today’s Banking Offers

LendingClub Rewards Checking Account 4.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.00% to 0.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 to open, $2,500 to earn interest and 1% cash back on purchases





Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.00% to 0.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 to open, $2,500 to earn interest and 1% cash back on purchases LendingClub Bank, FDIC Insured



LendingClub Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.00% to 0.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 to open, $2,500 to earn interest and 1% cash back on purchases Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earn 1% cash back on credit purchases if you have at a $2,500 balance on your account Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earn interest on your checking account Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fee Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Receive your paycheck 2 days early Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Unlimited refunds on out-of-network ATM fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Overdraft protection is available that lets you link to another account Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $25 minimum opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Must have $100,000 in your account to earn the highest APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $25 non-sufficient funds charge Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $5 daily overdraft fee after the 5th straight day of a negative balance Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounds monthly, not daily Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Online banking institution with 1 branch in Boston, Massachusetts

Earn 1% cash back on all credit purchases if you have at least $2,500 in your account

Earn 0.00% APY if you have an account balance of $0.00 to $2,4999.99

Earn 0.10% APY if you have an account balance of $2,500 to $99,999.99

Earn 0.15% APY if you have an account balance of $100,000 or higher

Access to over 325,000 surcharge-free ATMs through the NYCE, SUM and MoneyPass ATM networks

Interest compounded monthly, paid monthly

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Upgrade Rewards Checking 4.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

no monthly service fee





Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

no monthly service fee On Upgrade’s website. Upgrade checking accounts provided by Cross River Bank, FDIC Insured



On Upgrade’s website. Upgrade checking accounts provided by Cross River Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Fees

no monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No minimum balance requirements Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No overdraft fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No transfer fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No ATM fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Can earn 2% cashback on everyday expenses (up to $500 per year) and 1% on any other debit card charges Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Reimburses some ATM fees charged by other financial institutions (up to 5 withdrawal per month) Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Need to meet certain requirements each month to be eligible for ATM fee reimbursements Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No overdraft protection Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. To maintain an activity qualifying Rewards Checking Account and obtain rewards like ATM fee reimbursements and loan discounts, you must meet one of the following requirements: 1) have an average daily balance of $2,500 or more, 2) receive direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more each month, or 3) make at least 8 debit card purchases Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





SoFi Checking and Savings 4.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Annual Percentage Yield (APY) up to 4.30% with direct deposit

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$0 monthly service fees





Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Annual Percentage Yield (APY) up to 4.30% with direct deposit

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$0 monthly service fees



Details

Fees

$0 monthly service fees

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

up to 4.30% with direct deposit SoFi members with direct deposit can earn up to 4.30% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 1.20% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum direct deposit amount required to qualify for the 4.30% APY for savings. Members without direct deposit will earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults). Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 06/09/2023. Additional information can be found at Show more

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. FDIC insured for $2 million Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High interest rate Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earn a higher interest rate if you set up direct deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No overdraft fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Up to $250 bonus with qualifying direct deposit (terms apply) Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earn up to 15% cash back at local retailers if you use a SoFi debit card Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No-fee overdraft coverage if you overdraw up to $50 Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Savings tools Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Early direct deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Joint account available Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Declined purchase if you overdraw by more than $50 Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Doesn’t reimburse out-of-network ATM providers’ fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. May deposit cash at Green Dot locations but there’s a $4.95 fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. FDIC insured for $2 million

Free access to 50,000+ Allpoint ATMs worldwide

Hybrid checking/savings account

Earn up to 15% cash back on local retailers when you use a SoFi debit card; Retailer information is available through online banking

Earn 4.30% APY on savings balances (Vaults included) and 1.20% APY on checking balances if you set up direct deposit

Earn 1.20% APY on SoFi Checking and Savings if you don’t set up direct deposit

Earn up to $250 cash bonus available through December 31, 2023; receive a $50 bonus if you make a direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999 in the first 30 days of opening an account; receive a $250 bonus if you make a direct deposit of $5,000 or more in the first 30 days of opening an account

Create up to 20 Money Vaults to save for individual savings goals like an emergency fund or vacation

$4.95 fee each time you deposit cash at a Green Dot location

To get no-fee overdraft coverage you must have at least $1,000 in direct deposits Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Redneck Bank Rewards Checkin’ Account 3.75 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.25% to 5.30%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500

Fees

no monthly service fee





Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.25% to 5.30%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500

Fees

no monthly service fee On Redneck Bank’s site. Redneck Bank, FDIC Insured



On Redneck Bank’s site. Redneck Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Fees

no monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.25% to 5.30%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High bonus interest rate on account balances up to $15,000 Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Up to $25 per month in ATM fee refunds if you qualify for the bonus rate Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Overdraft protection available Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $500 minimum opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $25 overdraft fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Bonus interest rate of 5.30% APY on account balances up to $15,000 and 0.50% APY for amounts over $15,000

Standard interest rate of 0.25% APY

To earn the bonus interest rate, make 10 qualifying debit card transactions per monthly statement cycle and receive online bank statements

If you qualify for the bonus interest rate, you may also be eligible for up to $25 in ATM fee refunds per month

Limite of two Redneck Rewards account per person

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Consumers Credit Union Free Rewards Checking Account 3.75 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 5.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$5

Fees

$0 monthly service fees





Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 5.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$5

Fees

$0 monthly service fees Consumers Credit Union, NCUA insured.



Consumers Credit Union, NCUA insured. Details

Fees

$0 monthly service fees

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 5.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$5 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $5 minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fee Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Early direct deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Unlimited reimbursements for out-of-network ATM fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $10 overdraft transfer charge Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Limited customer support availability Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounds monthly, not daily Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. To become a member of Consumers Credit Union, pay an initial $5 membership fee and open the Membership Savings Account with at least $5

14 open branches in Chicago, Illinois, and nearby cities

Access to over 5,600 shared branches and 60,000 surcharge-free ATMs through the CO-OP Shared Network

Earn 3.00% APY on balances up to $10k when you enroll in eDocuments, make 12 debit card transactions per month, and receive $500 per month in deposits

Earn 4.00% on balances up to $10k when you meet qualifications for 3.00% and spend $500/month with your CCU credit card

Earn 5.00% on balances up to $10k when you meet qualifications for 3.00% and spend $1,000/month with your CCU credit card

Earn 0.20% APY on balances between $10k and $25k

Earn 0.10% APY on balances over $25k

If you don’t meet the requirements to earn a rewards interest rate, you’ll earn 0.01% APY and you won’t get ATM refunds

Interest compounded and deposited monthly

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Our Expert Panel for the Best Rewards Checking Accounts

We consulted banking and financial planning experts to inform these picks and provide their advice on finding the best checking accounts for your needs.

Here’s what they had to say about checking accounts. (Some text may be lightly edited for clarity.)

What should you look for in a checking account?

Roger Ma, certified financial planner with lifelaidout® and author of “Work Your Money, Not Your Life”:

“I would look at the ATM branch locations and then minimum balance amounts to not incur a monthly fee … I think there’s other stuff that could make life easier, whether it’s free checks, online bill pay, are they in the Zelle network?”

Sophia Acevedo, certified educator in personal finance, banking reporter, Personal Finance Insider:

“I would for a checking account that either doesn’t have any monthly services fees or offers multiple ways to waive the fee. I would also look at customer support availability and mobile app ratings.”

How can someone determine if a bank is a good match?

Tania Brown, certified financial planner at SaverLife:

“Obviously, you want to make sure it’s FDIC insured. Also, your banking experience — do you like walking into a bank? Well, then you need someone local. Do you just not care if you ever see your bank? Then you’re okay online. Do you write checks? Do you not write checks? So it’s thinking through how your experience with it is going to be before you make that decision.”

Mykail James, MBA, certified financial education instructor, BoujieBudgets.com:

“The No. 1 thing about a checking account is you should know what provider the debit card is coming from. And a lot of people don’t think about that, because there are places that don’t accept MasterCard or don’t accept an Amex.”

How should someone decide whether to choose a rewards checking account with a high APY, cash sign-up bonus, or cash back?

Tania Brown, CFP:

“I have checking accounts with all the above, because I use checking accounts for different purposes. I would tell someone, think through the experience of how you’re going to use it. So I have my account strictly for bills and I don’t attach a debit card to that. Well, I’m not going to get a lot of cash rewards out of that, because I rarely use that debit card, but I keep a pretty decent balance. So that one I use in particular for interest. I have a spending checking account. That one, I don’t care if the balance is zero, the money that goes in there, I expect for it to go out. But because I use that often, that is the one I attached to a cash reward. And then I have another one that I use just for travel, and I actually have a travel reward attached to that one.”

Roger Ma, CFP:

“I think if you’re someone who is responsible with credit, then instead of focusing on a checking account that rewards you, look to a credit card that rewards you for the areas where you spend money. I wouldn’t recommend people waste their time with a rewards checking account. Get the fundamentals right with fewer checking or savings accounts, and then start to move toward using a credit card to build your credit.”

Our Methodology for the Best Rewards Checking Accounts

We reviewed over two dozen rewards checking accounts to identify the strongest options.

We looked at the reward offered by a checking account — such as a high APY or sign-up bonus — but we also considered how easy or difficult it is to receive a reward. And we considered other factors that make a checking account strong or weak, including opening deposits, monthly fees, and ATM accessibility.

See our full methodology for how we rate checking accounts.

Rewards Checking Accounts FAQs

A rewards checking account is a checking account that offers perks such as cash back, a high APY, or a bank account bonus. Typically, you have to meet certain qualifications to receive a reward.

Right now, the banking institutions that offer the best rewards programs include LendingClub, Upgrade, Redneck Bank, SoFi, and Consumers Credit Union.

Cash-back checking accounts let you earn a percentage of the money you spend on a debit card back into your account. It’s sort of like getting a discount on every purchase you make with your debit card.

Debit cards do not usually earn you rewards — but debit cards attached to rewards checking accounts are the exceptions. Some rewards checking accounts link your reward to your debit card. You may earn cash back or qualify for a higher APY if you swipe your debit card a certain number of times per month.

It depends. If you tend to keep a lot of money in your checking account, then a high-yield checking account could be worth it. If your balance typically stays low, you may want to look for a reward other than a high APY, like cash back or a sign-up bonus.

Best for Cash-Back Rewards and Earning Interest

LendingClub Rewards Checking Account

Why it stands out: This is a well-rounded rewards checking account. It gives you the opportunity to earn both cash-back rewards and interest if you maintain a $2,500 balance. You can earn cash back on an unlimited amount each month, and you’ll earn up to 1% on select purchases.

What to look out for: You must have $2,500 to make the most of your checking account. Also, bear in mind other checking accounts on our list offer higher interest rates right now.

LendingClub Bank Review

Best for Cash-Back Rewards

Upgrade Rewards Checking

Why it stands out: Upgrade is a great option for earning cash back on debit card purchases. You’ll earn 2% cash back on debit card purchases at convenience stores, drugstores, restaurants, bars, and gas stations, as well as for payments on utilities and monthly subscriptions. Any other debit card purchases can earn 1% cash back.

The 2% cash back perk has a limit of $500 per year. Once you reach the annual limit, you’ll get 1% cash back on all eligible purchases for the rest of the year.

Monthly fee: no monthly service fee

What to look out for: To get the most out of the Upgrade Rewards Checking Account, like ATM fee reimbursements and loan discounts, you’ll have to maintain a $2,500 daily checking account balance, receive at least $1,000 in direct deposits each month, or make eight or more monthly debit card purchases. Otherwise, you won’t qualify for these perks.

You should also note is that money transfers, ATM transactions, check purchases, gift cards, foreign currency, money orders, refunds, or fraudulent transactions aren’t eligible for any cash back rewards.

Upgrade Checking and Savings Review

Best for a Sign-Up Bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings

Why it stands out: SoFi Checking and Savings is a strong choice if you don’t want to deal with monthly service fees, overdraft fees, or out-of-network ATM fees.

It’s also offering a cash bonus of up to $250 with qualifying direct deposit for eligible customers (through 12/31/2023). You may qualify for the bonus as long as you’re a new SoFi Checking and Savings customer, or an existing SoFi Checking and Savings customer who hasn’t set up direct deposit yet.

Here are the steps required to earn the cash bonus:

Open SoFi Checking and Savings

To earn a $50 cash bonus, you must receive between $1,000 and $4,999.99 in qualifying direct deposits during the first 30 days of opening an account

To earn a $250 cash bonus, you must receive over $5,000 in qualifying direct deposits during the first 30 days of opening an account

Monthly fee: $0 monthly service fees

What to look out for: The account works best if you set up a direct deposit. That way, you’ll qualify for the cash bonus and the highest tier interest rate.

SoFi Checking and Savings Review

Best for a High Interest Rate

Redneck Bank Rewards Checkin’ Account

Why it stands out: Redneck Bank offers a competitive interest rate on the Redneck Bank Rewards Checking Account. You may earn 5.30% APY on account balances up to $15,000, and 0.50% APY on amounts over $15,000 if you fulfill the following activities each month:

Make 10 qualifying debit card transactions per monthly statement cycle

Receive online bank statements

Monthly fee: no monthly service fee

What to look out for: If you do not meet the monthly requirements, you’ll only earn 0.25% APY on your account. Redneck Bank also requires a steep minimum opening deposit of $500 to open the Redneck Bank Rewards Checking Account. You might prefer another financial institution if you’d like to open an account with less money upfront.

Redneck Bank Rewards Checking Account

Best for Credit Unions

Consumers Credit Union Free Rewards Checking Account

Why it stands out: You have the ability to earn up to 5.00% APY on the first $10,000 in your account. Consumers Credit Union (federally insured by NCUA) also pays unlimited refunds on fees charged by out-of-network ATM providers.

Here are the APY tiers:

Earn 3.00% APY on balances up to $10,000 when you sign up to receive eDocuments, make 12 debit card purchases per month, and receive $500 per month in direct deposits, mobile check deposits, or transfers from other banks.

Earn 4.00% APY on balances up to $10,000 when you meet the qualifications to earn 2.09% and spend $500 per month with your Consumers Credit Union credit card.

Earn 5.00% APY on balances up to $10,000 when you meet the qualifications to earn 3.09% and spend $1,000 per month with your Consumers Credit Union credit card.

Earn 0.20% APY on balances between $10,000.01 and $25,000 when you receive eDocuments, make 12 debit card purchases per month, and receive $500 per month in direct deposits, mobile check deposits, or transfers from other banks.

Earn 0.10% APY on balances of $25,000.01 and more when you receive eDocuments, make 12 debit card purchases per month, and receive $500 per month in direct deposits, mobile check deposits, or transfers from other banks.

Monthly fee: $0 monthly service fees

What to look out for: You need a Consumers Credit Union credit card to earn the maximum interest rate, and if you don’t meet any of the qualifications listed, you’ll only earn 0.01% APY.

One of the main differences between banks and credit unions is that you must meet certain qualifications to join a credit union, such as living in specific US states, working for a given company, or having a family member who is already a member. At Consumers Credit Union, you have to pay a one-time fee of $5 to the Consumers Cooperative Association and open a savings account.

Consumers Credit Union Review

Other Rewards Checking Accounts We Considered

We looked at over 24 rewards checking accounts before choosing our favorites. But depending on your needs, you still may decide one of these accounts is a better fit:

Wealthfront Cash Account: Wealthfront pays 4.55% on all your cash, but our top pick offers the potential for an even higher interest rate.

Quontic Cash Rewards Checking Account: Quontic lets you earn 1% cash back on eligible debit card purchases. You can get up to $50 in cash back rewards per month. It wasn’t our top pick because Upgrade’s cash-back perks stand out more. You can earn 2% cash back on everyday purchases (up to $500 in rewards per calendar year).

Discover Cashback Debit Account

: Discover lets you earn 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases per month. However, our top pick Upgrade may be appealing when it comes to earning cash back on everyday purchases.

: Discover lets you earn 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases per month. However, our top pick Upgrade may be appealing when it comes to earning cash back on everyday purchases. Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account: Bank of America offers a $100 cash bonus for new customers, but our top pick offers the potential for a greater bonus.

Chase Total Checking®: Chase lets you earn a $200 cash bonus if you meet certain requirements. However, our top pick offers the potential for a greater bonus, and you won’t have to be mindful of monthly service fees.

Axos Bank Rewards Checking: Axos offers a high-yield checking account with high interest rate, but Wealthfront’s account offers an even higher rate.

Quontic Bitcoin Rewards Checking: This is like a cash-back account, but you’ll earn Bitcoin instead. You can exchange Bitcoin for cash later if you prefer.

Quontic High Interest Checking Account : This is a good high-interest checking account, but you can earn more with Wealthfront.

Juno Metal: This account pays a high APY on balances up to $10,000. However, Wealthfront offers the same rate regardless of your account balance.

Axos Bank™ CashBack Checking: You’ll earn 1% cash back, but you must maintain a $1,500 minimum balance.

Bethpage FCU Free Checking: This is a good option if you want a credit union rather than a bank, but you can earn more with Consumers.

Blue Extreme Checking: You have the potential to earn a great rate with Blue FCU, but there are complicated criteria for each APY tier.

Connexus Xtraordinary Checking: This is another good high-yield checking account, but you can earn a better rate with Consumers.

PenFed Access America Checking : PenFed is a good credit union overall, but this checking account doesn’t pay as high of a rate as most of our top picks do.

Wings Financial High-Yield Checking : You can earn a good APY if you meet certain criteria. It doesn’t pay as much as Wealthfront, though.

Kasasa checking accounts: Kasasa is a company with partner banks all around the United States. You’ll likely find a good rewards checking account if there is a partner bank near you, but rewards vary from bank to bank.

Lake Michigan Credit Union Max Checking: You’ll earn a high APY on balances under $15,000, but only residents of certain parts of the US can join this credit union.

HSBC Premier Checking: To become an HSBC Premier client, you have to keep $75,000 in bank/investment accounts, receive $5,000 in direct deposits each month, or take out a mortgage of at least $500,000.

Associated Bank Personal Checking Account: You’ll earn a $200, $300, or $500 sign-up bonus, but there are only branch locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois.

City Gold Checking Account: You’ll receive a $100 bonus when you open one of several checking accounts, which is less than what you’ll earn with some other banks.

Smartly Checking Account: US Bank has a solid bank account bonus but the account has a monthly service fee unless you qualify to waive it.

First Tech Rewards Checking®: This account pays a high interest rate, just not quite as high as our top picks.

Which Bank is the Most Trustworthy?

The Better Business Bureau rates businesses to see if they handle business practices well, have honest advertising, and respond effectively to customer complaints. The only institution on our list that hasn’t received a BBB rating yet is Redneck Bank.

Here are the BBB ratings for all of our other top picks:

LendingClub Corporation has an A rating from the BBB due to government action that was taken against the business. In July 2021, LendingClub Corporation paid $18 million in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission when accused of deceptive lending practices that charged consumers hidden fees and told them they were approved for a loan even when they weren’t.

Upgrade received an A+ rating from the BBB. Its partner bank, Cross River Bank, received a C- rating because it has received a high volume of customer complaints on the BBB website, and it has seven unresolved complaints.

A good BBB grade won’t guarantee that your relationship with the bank will be great. Make sure to also get other people’s perspectives and reviews.

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF Banking Reporter

The compliance team’s mission is to provide readers with stories that are fact-checked and current, so they can make informed financial decisions. The team also works to minimize risk for partners by making sure language is clear, precise, and fully compliant with regulatory and partner marketing guidelines that align with the editorial team.

Before joining Insider, she served in various legal and compliance roles in different industries, including the legal and pharmaceutical industries.

Evelyn obtained her M.S. degree in Marketing at Boston University in 2022. Prior to combining and consolidating her knowledge of law and business, she spent one year finishing 1L courses at Suffolk University Law School to further her legal knowledge. She has also completed MBA business law courses while working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her 14-year-old Shih Tzu named Money, and her 4-year-old Bichon named Tibber.

