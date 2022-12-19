5 benefits of social media for teens

Like everything in life, excesses are bad, but social networks can help teenagers a lot in various ways, so I have decided to make a summary with the main points that must be taken into account.

It is important to keep in mind that I do not advocate that anyone spend 5 hours a day in front of TikTok, but that is not good for teenagers or adults (much less for children), but prohibiting access to social networks can be quite harmful.

– Connectivity and communication: Social media allows teens to connect and communicate with friends and family, even over great distances. Many of them use the communication channels of the networks in the same way that adults use WhatsApp or Telegram, so it thus becomes a fundamental system to keep up to date with everything that happens in their social circle.

– Self-determination and personal expression: Social media can provide a space for teens to express their identity and personal interests in creative ways. What is sometimes not done in person for different reasons, can be done online to seek approval in other areas, which helps to define yourself as a person. Let’s give an example of a teenager who enjoys writing poetry but does not dare to show her works among her surroundings. Doing it on social media, anonymously or not, can get you the approval you need, the feedback and criticism every creative seeks.

– Learning and skill development: Social media can be a valuable tool for learning new skills, such as writing and creating digital content. Many times a teenager learns to write, to cook, to put on makeup, to dress, to dance or to give an opinion on politics, by watching videos on social networks. It is true that many of these videos are of debatable ethical quality, but so is the world we live in, so parents are responsible for educating so that the adolescent knows how to correctly filter between good and bad.

– Civic participation and social awareness: Social media can be a platform for teens to get involved in social and political issues and to express their opinions and viewpoints. You have to do it in a polite way, always respecting differences, but that is something that is learned abroad. The networks are the channel, the form is something more personal.

– Employment and career opportunities: Social media can be a useful tool for finding employment opportunities and building a professional network. They can also be a way to demonstrate your skills and accomplishments to potential employers. There are thousands of examples that can be given of profiles that have been hired to perform different tasks after verifying the talent that emerges from their content.

That said, social networks are not bad, they are just one more tool. It is the use that is given to them that can be debatable, but that is what we parents are for, to set an example.