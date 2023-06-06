5 Artificial Intelligence tools for Marketing

Modern marketing is increasingly immersed in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Here are the five most outstanding tools that are revolutionizing the industry.

Jasper AI – Your AI-powered writing assistant

Jasper AI is a revolutionary writing assistant. Starting with seed words, generate personalized content in minutes, from sentences and paragraphs to entire documents. In addition, it has a wide variety of templates to adapt to different types of content: blog posts, emails, advertising copies, and more.

MarketMuse – AI as an ally for content creation

With MarketMuse, AI becomes an indispensable tool for businesses looking to maximize the potential of their long-form content. The platform generates an initial draft based on extensive research on the selected topic. It includes a built-in editor that facilitates the editing process, optimizing the workflow.

Anyword – Optimized content writing

Anyword is a tool designed for marketers looking to generate effective copy. Integrated with the main advertising platforms (Facebook, Google AdWords, LinkedIn Ads, Twitter Ads), Anyword allows you to generate persuasive text efficiently.

INK – The AI-Powered SEO Assistant

The platform ink combines co-writing with AI and an SEO assistant to develop high-quality content. The SEO assistant analyzes the content in real time and offers suggestions to improve the visibility and discoverability of the content.

Fullstory – Advanced analytics to understand the user experience

Finally, full story redefines the concept of digital experience by following the complete journey of site visitors. It collects and analyzes every move, click, and page view, creating a detailed “story” of each user. This allows extracting patterns and valuable insights.

These tools show us how artificial intelligence can revolutionize marketing by optimizing content creation, improving SEO, and gaining insight into the user experience. Technology is changing the way we do marketing, offering innovative possibilities and solutions that allow us to be more efficient and effective.