5 applications to get the most out of Instagram that you should download now

Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks worldwide. The Meta application itself is updated frequently with new features, such as the famous Instagram stories or Reels, but, however, if you want get the most out of it and get the most out of your experience In the quintessential photographic social network, you can use supplementary apps with all kinds of features.

If you want to make a leap in quality to your experience as instagrammer, these are the apps to get the most out of Instagram that should not be missing from your mobile. quik A good video editor It is essential so that the Reels or Stories that you upload to Instagram are as professional as possible. The application itself already includes a lot of editing possibilities from when you press 'Upload' until you press 'Publish', but there are much better external tools to get the images ready and upload them as perfect as possible.

Quik is one of these external that can give you a good leap in quality. Proprietary to GoPro, while intended for use with the action camera, it also supports images from other sources. Its AI locates your best shots and enhances them with transitions and special effects. You can even create video compositions as a presentation of your best photos within the same theme so you don’t have to make so many different publications.

Discharge QR code GoPro Quik: Edit Videos

Discharge QR code GoPro Quik: Video Editor Developer: GoPro, Inc.

Later

You may have decided to post a photo, but it’s not the right time. At the moment, Instagram still does not allow schedule posts, so you’ll need a tool like Later for that. The first step will be to register and link your Instagram account (before it allowed you to log in directly with the Insta account).

Later App

This allows programming the publication of both images and Reels (the latter in payment plans). In both cases you can write the description and hashtags that you want to accompany your publication. There’s no time limit, so you can schedule your Instagram feed even for years to come if you want to take a break but don’t let anyone notice your inactivity. Once scheduled, you can take a look at your upcoming calendar to change or delete scheduled posts.

Discharge QR code Later – Schedule for Instagram

Discharge QR code Later Developer: Latergramme

Color Pop Effects

One of the coolest effects that you have seen in many publications is the so-called color pop. This eliminates all the tones of a photo except for those that you choose to keep, creating a most attractive effect in a mixture between black and white and color.

pop color

There are many applications to achieve this effect, but one of the best rated is this one. It allows you to make some of the most original photographic compositions, with examples such as shading all the people in a photo except one to make it stand out, recoloring the sky green or your hair purple, changing the color of your eyes, adding shine to a photo or neon effects.

Foodie Cam

If you are used to posting photos of food on your Instagram, you may be interested in applications specially designed for this purpose. This camera includes more than 30 professional filters specialized in culinary photos to take the richest photos.

Foodie Cam

Of course, many of them can still be used to improve other types of photos, so their use is not exclusive to photos of food.

Discharge QR code Foodie – Camera for Life

Discharge QR code Foodie – Chamber of Life Developer: SNOW INC.

Blend Me Photo Editor

If you’re one of those doubtful people who doesn’t know whether to specialize in photos of landscapes or photos of people, nothing better than this editor that merges images so you never have to choose again.

Blend Me App

Blend Me Photo Editor is an advanced automatic photo blending tool that allows you to combine two or more images and create photo collages. Use unlimited effects like bokeh, mirror effect, shape overlays, and dozens of other tools to create iconic, post-ready images.