5 accessories in case of power outages, to be as well prepared as possible

there is always the possibility that a power outage occurs at any timeand since it is something that we cannot foresee, it is best to be prepared for this type of unfortunate event.

This is not a complicated task, and so that you have the best equipment available at home in case there is a blackout in your city or town, today we will be showing you up to 5 basic accessories you can have at home for these moments of uncertainty.

portable batteries

Better known as Power Bank, portable batteries are undoubtedly one of the best tools you can have at home for when there is no electricity. And it is that from these small batteries, You will have the possibility to charge mobile phones, headphones, lights, among other electrical devices.

There are a lot of different makes and models of batteries you can find, ranging from models that are charged by sunlight to high-capacity oneswhich usually offer greater autonomy than the others.

waterproof flashlights

Although regular flashlights usually put out a pretty good beam and perform decently, There will be nothing better than having a good waterproof flashlight at homein case there is an emergency involving water.

These usually have a fairly long battery life, in addition to emit lights that can reach 150 meters away or moreusually.

gas stoves

If your kitchen only runs on electricity, you probably don’t want to eat unheated food on a cold blackout night. Therefore, a good option is to buy a gas stove that allows you to cook quick and easy meals, at least while the electricity arrives. The price of these will vary according to their size, but generally they do not cost more than 30 or 40 euros.

AA or AAA battery packs

Having a few AA or AAA battery packs at home turns out to be another great tip for times of blackouts. There are really good options They have a useful life that can reach up to a decadenot to mention that they don’t usually exceed 10 euros at most, so don’t run out of yours to charge your flashlights, radios or other devices.

long lasting candles

Last but not least, we have the very well known candles. For situations where there is no electricity and you don’t know how long the situation will continue like this, having a pack of candles can save you, especially if they are long lasting which they can last for more than 30 or 40 hours without problem.