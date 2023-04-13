5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsApple4th generation iPhone SE with proprietary 5G modem could arrive in 2025

4th generation iPhone SE with proprietary 5G modem could arrive in 2025

Apple
1091366.jpeg
1091366.jpeg
- Advertisement -

For the next iPhone SE we will have to wait for 2025, it will probably be similar to an iPhone 13 or 14 aesthetically and should use a 5G modem completely designed by Apple and made with a 4nm process by the Taiwanese foundry TSMC which already produces most of the processors of the Cupertino company.

YOU WILL HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL 2025

To further corroborate the forecasts made in recent months by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, today there are also those of another authoritative analyst, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, according to whom in Cupertino they are developing this new generation of iPhone SE which will replace the current one that still uses a decidedly given design, even if still appreciated by many users.

- Advertisement -

Kuo initially predicted that mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE could begin in the first half of 2024, the year Apple’s first 5G modem would arrive, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, according to Jeff Pu however, the launch could be delayed until 2025.

Apple releases public beta 3 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 and tvOS

IPHONE SE SIMILAR TO IPHONE 13/14

The fourth generation Phone SE, according to rumors circulated to date, should have a 6.1-inch OLED display, probably produced by BOE, and a 5G modem with support for sub-6GHz bands, initially without mmWave. The current iPhone SE, which hit the market in March 2022, uses a Snapdragon X57 modem with sub-6GHz 5G support, has a 4.7-inch display and a home button with Touch ID.

Apple iPhone SE

67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm
4.7 inches – 1334×750 px

Apple iPhone 13

- Advertisement -

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65mm
6.1 inches – 2532x1170px

Click here for the full comparison »

We recall that in 2019 Apple acquired Intel’s smartphone modem division which gave it access to a large portfolio of patents and technologies that are allowing the development of the hardware necessary to get rid of Qualcomm in the coming years, with which in recent years has signed an agreement for the supply of the modems used on its devices.

7.7
Hardware

- Advertisement -

Apple iPhone SE 2020

BEST PRICE
254

All prices (42)

iPhone SE, canceled the model arriving in 2024 | Rumor

Apple Music, Apple’s turnaround on changing the playback speed

Compare Price Alert

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB 4.7 (Product)RED Refurbished Grade A

eBayeBay

254

See offer

Renewd Apple iPhone SE 2020 11.9 cm (4.7″) Dual SIM Hybrid iOS 14 4G 64 GB White Refurbished

3 nanometers: TSMC to start new chip production in September

AmazonAmazon

377

See offer

Apple iPhone SE is available online from eBay at 299 euros. To see the other 137 offers click here.

(updated April 13, 2023, 05:05 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Windows 11 will end an almost useless feature that has been active for… 20 years!

People's resistance to change is especially noticeable when it comes to the Windows...
Apps

How to use hashtags well on Twitter

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.