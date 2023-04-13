4th generation iPhone SE with proprietary 5G modem could arrive in 2025

For the next iPhone SE we will have to wait for 2025, it will probably be similar to an iPhone 13 or 14 aesthetically and should use a 5G modem completely designed by Apple and made with a 4nm process by the Taiwanese foundry TSMC which already produces most of the processors of the Cupertino company.

To further corroborate the forecasts made in recent months by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, today there are also those of another authoritative analyst, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, according to whom in Cupertino they are developing this new generation of iPhone SE which will replace the current one that still uses a decidedly given design, even if still appreciated by many users.

Kuo initially predicted that mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE could begin in the first half of 2024, the year Apple’s first 5G modem would arrive, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, according to Jeff Pu however, the launch could be delayed until 2025.