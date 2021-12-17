49 Google Play deals: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we collect for you the best Google Play offers for which you can get free or at a much lower price payment icon packs, games and apps. Today we have 49 offers in total to choose from, 21 free and another 28 discounted. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.





21 free Android apps

We start as always with what will cost you nothing: paid applications, games and customization packages that you can add to your account forever at no cost, for a limited time. The list is not very long but you have Evertale Y Castle Defender Premium like most popular games.

Applications

audioPro ™ Player € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ € 0.59 free

PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ € 0.59 free

Games

Data defense 3.89 euros free

Evertale 0.50 euros free

The Secret of Crimson Manor 1.09 euros free

Save the boy € 0.59 free

Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game 4.19 euros free

Castle Defender Premium € 0.59 free

Cooking Love Premium: Cooking, Restaurant Game 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Neo – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Color Crayon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Salpicons – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

28 discounted Android apps

We continue with other applications, games and payment customization packages that are temporarily discounted. In the list you will find Baldur’s Gate II, Titan Quest Legendary Edition, Samorost 2, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope and more.

Applications

Earth 3D – World Atlas 2.99 euros € 0.59

Animated Photo Widget + 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Pro Audio Music Player 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Games

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition 19.99 euros 13.99 euros

Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 2.09 euros

My son Lebensborn 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Samorost 2 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Endurance: dead space (Premium) 4.19 euros 1.69 euros

The Lost Fountain 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Bad North: Jotunn Edition 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

Dandara: Trials of Fear 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope 14.99 euros 7.49 euros

Kathy rain 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut 4.99 euros 3.29 euros

Kingdom: New Lands 5.49 euros 1.59 euros

Railways of Love 1.39 euros € 0.59

Sleepin ‘guy 4.99 euros 3.09 euros

Townscaper 5.49 euros 3.49 euros

Whispers of a Machine 4.19 euros 1.69 euros

Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 4.39 euros 3.00 euros

Personalization

Ares Launcher Prime, Box Office Themes 2.79 euros € 0.59

Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 Computer Launcher 2.79 euros € 0.59

Minimal White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

OTO – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

Sagon: Dark Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

Lanting Icon Pack: Colorful 1.79 euros € 0.59

Moxy Icons 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

