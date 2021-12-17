49 Google Play deals: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we collect for you the best Google Play offers for which you can get free or at a much lower price payment icon packs, games and apps. Today we have 49 offers in total to choose from, 21 free and another 28 discounted. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.
21 free Android apps
We start as always with what will cost you nothing: paid applications, games and customization packages that you can add to your account forever at no cost, for a limited time. The list is not very long but you have Evertale Y Castle Defender Premium like most popular games.
Applications
-
audioPro ™ Player € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
€ 0.59free
-
PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
€ 0.59free
Games
-
Data defense
3.89 eurosfree
-
Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
-
The Secret of Crimson Manor
1.09 eurosfree
-
Save the boy
€ 0.59free
-
Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game
4.19 eurosfree
-
Castle Defender Premium
€ 0.59free
-
Cooking Love Premium: Cooking, Restaurant Game
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
-
Neo – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
-
Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
-
Blex UI – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
-
Color Crayon – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
-
Color Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
-
Glass HD – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Lumbre – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
-
OS Round – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
-
Salpicons – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Win Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
28 discounted Android apps
We continue with other applications, games and payment customization packages that are temporarily discounted. In the list you will find Baldur’s Gate II, Titan Quest Legendary Edition, Samorost 2, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope and more.
Applications
-
Earth 3D – World Atlas
2.99 euros€ 0.59
-
Animated Photo Widget +
2.09 euros1.09 euros
-
Pro Audio Music Player
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Sendmate (share files using Wifi)
2.29 euros1.19 euros
Games
-
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
19.99 euros13.99 euros
-
Baldur’s Gate II
10.99 euros2.09 euros
-
My son Lebensborn
2.99 euros1.99 euros
-
Samorost 2
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Endurance: dead space (Premium)
4.19 euros1.69 euros
-
The Lost Fountain
2.09 euros1.09 euros
-
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
4.19 euros2.09 euros
-
Dandara: Trials of Fear
4.19 euros2.09 euros
-
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
14.99 euros7.49 euros
-
Kathy rain
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
4.99 euros3.29 euros
-
Kingdom: New Lands
5.49 euros1.59 euros
-
Railways of Love
1.39 euros€ 0.59
-
Sleepin ‘guy
4.99 euros3.09 euros
-
Townscaper
5.49 euros3.49 euros
-
Whispers of a Machine
4.19 euros1.69 euros
-
Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles
4.39 euros3.00 euros
Personalization
-
Ares Launcher Prime, Box Office Themes
2.79 euros€ 0.59
-
Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 Computer Launcher
2.79 euros€ 0.59
-
Minimal White – Icon Pack
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
OTO – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
-
Sagon: Dark Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.69 euros
-
Lanting Icon Pack: Colorful
1.79 euros€ 0.59
-
Moxy Icons
2.19 euros1.09 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find.