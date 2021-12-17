49 Google Play deals: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we collect for you the best Google Play offers for which you can get free or at a much lower price payment icon packs, games and apps. Today we have 49 offers in total to choose from, 21 free and another 28 discounted. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.


21 free Android apps

We start as always with what will cost you nothing: paid applications, games and customization packages that you can add to your account forever at no cost, for a limited time. The list is not very long but you have Evertale Y Castle Defender Premium like most popular games.

Applications

  • audioPro ™ Player € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ € 0.59 free

  • PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ € 0.59 free

Games

  • Data defense 3.89 euros free

  • Evertale 0.50 euros free

  • The Secret of Crimson Manor 1.09 euros free

  • Save the boy € 0.59 free

  • Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game 4.19 euros free

  • Castle Defender Premium € 0.59 free

  • Cooking Love Premium: Cooking, Restaurant Game 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Neo – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

  • Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

  • Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Color Crayon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • Salpicons – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

28 discounted Android apps

Harvestmoon

We continue with other applications, games and payment customization packages that are temporarily discounted. In the list you will find Baldur’s Gate II, Titan Quest Legendary Edition, Samorost 2, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope and more.

Applications

  • Earth 3D – World Atlas 2.99 euros € 0.59

  • Animated Photo Widget + 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Pro Audio Music Player 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Games

  • Titan Quest: Legendary Edition 19.99 euros 13.99 euros

  • Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 2.09 euros

  • My son Lebensborn 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Samorost 2 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Endurance: dead space (Premium) 4.19 euros 1.69 euros

  • The Lost Fountain 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

  • Dandara: Trials of Fear 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

  • Harvest Moon: Light of Hope 14.99 euros 7.49 euros

  • Kathy rain 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut 4.99 euros 3.29 euros

  • Kingdom: New Lands 5.49 euros 1.59 euros

  • Railways of Love 1.39 euros € 0.59

  • Sleepin ‘guy 4.99 euros 3.09 euros

  • Townscaper 5.49 euros 3.49 euros

  • Whispers of a Machine 4.19 euros 1.69 euros

  • Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 4.39 euros 3.00 euros

Personalization

  • Ares Launcher Prime, Box Office Themes 2.79 euros € 0.59

  • Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 Computer Launcher 2.79 euros € 0.59

  • Minimal White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • OTO – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

  • Sagon: Dark Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

  • Lanting Icon Pack: Colorful 1.79 euros € 0.59

  • Moxy Icons 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

