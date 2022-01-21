47 Google Play offers: download these apps for free while you can and save with the discounts

The time has come to take a good look at Google Play in search of good offers to highlight. And we don’t have bad news: although the volume is not very large, there is quite notorious apps and games. Don’t miss them!
22 Free Android Apps
There is no bad quality in free paid apps today, it is worth taking a look at the games section: there are a handful of them with great quality. Without detracting from the rest of the offers, of course, which are also recommended.
Applications
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster
€1.69free
- VR Egyptian Pyramids Roller Coaster
€1.69free
- QR & Barcode Scanner
€2.99free
- verb tenses in english
€1.19free
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
€3.19free
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards
€4.99free
- Number to word converter offline
€0.69free
- Pro Mp3 player – Qamp
€0.99free
Games
- Alice Beyond Wonderland
€2.09free
- NABOKI
€0.99free
- Cytus II
€1.99free
- Data Defense
€3.89free
- College Days – Winter Break
€0.99free
- The Lost Ship
€4.29free
- Word Connect PRO
€2.09free
- Oil Rush: 3D naval strategy
- World War 3 – Tower Defense
€1.99free
- Asylum (Horror game)
€1.79free
- A-2481
€0.59free
- Mental Hospital III
€0.59free
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
€0.89free
Personalization
- Timus: Rounded Dark Icon Pack
€1.89free
25 Discounted Android Apps
Time to pay some money for the applications, although much less than usual: the deals on apps and games that we have chosen will look great in your Google Play library. Take advantage while they are still on sale.
Applications
- Super Shortcuts
€1.99€0.50
- RE Equalizer Music Player
€2.99€0.89
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support
€2.19€1.09
- Vitamins and minerals
€3.29€0.99
- medical dictionary
€3.29€1.39
- list of diseases
€3.29€1.39
- Diseases
€3.29€0.89
- Drug Dictionary
€3.29€1.39
- TravelTracker Pro – GPS
€4.69€2.79
Games
- Teslagrad
€6.99€1.19
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training
€3.29€1.49
- 9th Dawn III RPG
€9.49€4.99
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy
€3.99€2.29
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro
€5.49€2.09
- braveland pirate
€4.79€0.59
- Epic Astro Story
€4.99€2.29
- Green Project
€5.99€2.89
- MechaNika
€1.99€0.99
- Vengeance RPG 2D
€3.69€1.79
Personalization
- Lucid Launcher Pro
€2.19€1.09
- PC Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021
€2.79€0.59
- Minka Dark Squircle – Icon Pack
€1.69€0.59
- Minimal O – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.59
- Minimal – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.59
- Line Green: linear icon pack
€1.99€0.89
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!