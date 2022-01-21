47 Google Play offers: download these apps for free while you can and save with the discounts

The time has come to take a good look at Google Play in search of good offers to highlight. And we don’t have bad news: although the volume is not very large, there is quite notorious apps and games. Don’t miss them!





22 Free Android Apps

There is no bad quality in free paid apps today, it is worth taking a look at the games section: there are a handful of them with great quality. Without detracting from the rest of the offers, of course, which are also recommended.

Applications

Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster €1.69 free

free VR Egyptian Pyramids Roller Coaster €1.69 free

free QR & Barcode Scanner €2.99 free

free verb tenses in english €1.19 free

free Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro €3.19 free

free Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards €4.99 free

free Number to word converter offline €0.69 free

free Pro Mp3 player – Qamp €0.99 free

Games

Alice Beyond Wonderland €2.09 free

free NABOKI €0.99 free

free Cytus II €1.99 free

free Data Defense €3.89 free

free College Days – Winter Break €0.99 free

free The Lost Ship €4.29 free

free Word Connect PRO €2.09 free

free Oil Rush: 3D naval strategy euros money

money World War 3 – Tower Defense €1.99 free

free Asylum (Horror game) €1.79 free

free A-2481 €0.59 free

free Mental Hospital III €0.59 free

free Terra Fighter 2 Pro €0.89 free

Personalization

Timus: Rounded Dark Icon Pack €1.89 free

25 Discounted Android Apps

Time to pay some money for the applications, although much less than usual: the deals on apps and games that we have chosen will look great in your Google Play library. Take advantage while they are still on sale.

Applications

Super Shortcuts €1.99 €0.50

€0.50 RE Equalizer Music Player €2.99 €0.89

€0.89 JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support €2.19 €1.09

€1.09 Vitamins and minerals €3.29 €0.99

€0.99 medical dictionary €3.29 €1.39

€1.39 list of diseases €3.29 €1.39

€1.39 Diseases €3.29 €0.89

€0.89 Drug Dictionary €3.29 €1.39

€1.39 TravelTracker Pro – GPS €4.69 €2.79

Games

Teslagrad €6.99 €1.19

€1.19 Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training €3.29 €1.49

€1.49 9th Dawn III RPG €9.49 €4.99

€4.99 Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy €3.99 €2.29

€2.29 Binary Fun: Number System Pro €5.49 €2.09

€2.09 braveland pirate €4.79 €0.59

€0.59 Epic Astro Story €4.99 €2.29

€2.29 Green Project €5.99 €2.89

€2.89 MechaNika €1.99 €0.99

€0.99 Vengeance RPG 2D €3.69 €1.79

Personalization

Lucid Launcher Pro €2.19 €1.09

€1.09 PC Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 €2.79 €0.59

€0.59 Minka Dark Squircle – Icon Pack €1.69 €0.59

€0.59 Minimal O – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.59

€0.59 Minimal – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.59

€0.59 Line Green: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!