41 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

What would Fridays be without our compilation of Google Play deals? You know, this is a unique opportunity to get free premium apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price, as long as you hurry as some offers expire after a few hours.
15 Free Android Apps
We start with those paid apps, games and customization packs that you can get for free forever. From the list, some popular games that you may be interested in are Kaori After Story, DungeonCorp, Sniper master 3D or Live or Die Survival Pro.
Applications
-
SkanApp hands-free PDF book scanner
€19.99free
-
Star Link 2: Constellation
€0.69free
Games
-
- Advertisement -
ethereal riddle
€9.99free
-
crystal line
€9.99free
-
Kaori After Story
€5.49free
-
- Advertisement -
one-shot
€0.69free
-
A-2481
€0.19free
-
Dungeon Corp. P (Idle RPG)
€1.79free
-
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight
€1.09free
-
Sniper master 3D – call of commando shooting games
€1.89free
-
Live or Die: Survival Pro
€1.19free
-
ACE Academy
€9.99free
-
Stickman Legends Offline Games
€0.79free
Personalization
-
3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper
€0.59free
-
Wave 3D Live Wallpaper
€1.99free
26 discounted Android Apps
We continue with other apps, games and premium customization packs that are heavily discounted for a limited time. Three games that may be of interest to you are Nimian Legends, Peace, Death! 2 and Game Dev Story.
Applications
-
Wi-Fi Thief Detector Pro
€2.09€1.19
-
3D Anatomy
€2.99€0.69
-
My Device Pro
€4.09€0.89
-
YoWindow Weather – Unlimited
€9.99€5.99
-
Melody Engineer
€4.29€2.49
-
Hydro Coach PRO: drink water
€6.99€3.49
Games
-
wall of insanity
€3.50€0.29
-
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
€2.29€0.29
-
3D Anatomy
€2.99€0.69
-
Earthlings Beware!
€1.49€0.19
-
Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic
€3.29€1.59
-
Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse
€2.19€1.09
-
The Black Dungeon RPG
€2.29€1.19
-
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
€9.99€4.09
-
Football Manager 2022 Mobile
€9.99€3.99
-
Star Traders: Frontiers
€6.99€4.19
-
Mission Ammunition
€2.89€0.49
-
Nimian Legends : Bright Ridge
€3.99€2.29
-
Peace, Death! two
€2.49€1.19
-
World Cruise Story
€5.99€3.19
-
Game Dev Story
€3.99€2.29
-
Pixel Soldiers: The Great War
€2.09€0.99
-
I.F.O.
€2.89€1.09
-
Tallowmere
€1.99€1.19
Personalization
-
Alpha Launcher Prime Themes
€2.79€0.59
-
glow kwgt
€2.39€0.49
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!