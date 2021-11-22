400 dogs and owners hit Phoenix Park for special suicide charity ‘wag n’ walk’

Over 400 people walked their dogs together in the Phoenix Park on Sunday for a special suicide charity ‘wag n’ walk’.

The walk was in aid of Pieta House and was organised by Village Vets, who have 15 clinics in Dublin, Meath and Wicklow.

Charles Cosgrave, CEO of Village Vets, said they were “delighted with the huge turn out” at the event on Sunday.

He said: “The past 18 months have been incredibly tough for all of us, and sadly many of us have lost friends or loved ones. Alongside the physical effects, the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated restriction have had a significant impact on our mental health.

“For care and healthcare workers, the pandemic has placed them under huge psychological stress. Here at Village Vets, we wanted to run an event that could raise funds for vital services such as Pieta as well as offer a chance to everyone to walk in memory of lost family, friends and colleagues who have suffered from mental health issues.

“While walking is a great form of exercise for both ourselves and our pets, getting outside in the fresh air has also been proven to boost our mental health, and we were delighted with the huge turn out at the event.”

‘Wag ‘n’ Walk’ charity event- Credit Brian McEvoy

