40-year-old Coke can found on Dublin beach as campaigners demand fines

A Donabate local is demanding urgent action to help prevent litter piling up after a 40-year-old can was found on the beach.

The faded Coke can still has an old-style ring-pull on it, and is believed to date all the way back to 1982.

The key feature of the can is the football, which matches up with special cans released around the 1982 World Cup, which was held that summer in Spain.

The person who found the can believes that the Irish Government needs to put an extra charge on all bottles, cans, and other drink containers to tackle this problem.

They posted: “Coke can found on Donabate beach this morning, possibly from 1982.

“It has the old ring pull and the logo seems to match.

“40 years old, plenty of paint left on it and apart from the dents it hasn’t been affected in any way by four decades in the dunes and the sea.

“This needs to stop. We need a 25c deposit on all cans, bottles and drinks containers now (50c on alcohol containers).







(Image: Dodder Action)



“It works in other countries, it will work here.”

Other users agreed that the extra costs on cans and bottles will help with the dumping issue.

One said: “Definitely will help with litter. Some unexpected consequences in the States was that it is a great income source for charities.

“Some charities go around house to house picking up bottles and cans from people who want to donate or just can’t be bothered to spend the time bringing them back.”







(Image: Dodder Action)



Another posted: “It will totally work but why is our government so slow to introduce this? Something that needs urgent implementation!

“The litter all over our beautiful country is disgraceful and a national shame.”

And someone else commented: “Too right it should be introduced without delay.

“Out litter picking around Castleknock on Wednesday, shocking amounts of beer cans and bottles littering the streets and hedges.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.