4 ways to unlock an iPhone if I forgot the password

There are various reasons for wanting to unlock an iPhone, but the most common is forgetting the iPhone passcode. If you are facing the same problem then don’t worry, in this post we will show you 4 ways to how to unlock an iphone easilywhich are: use iTunes, iCloud, the security lock screen and MagFone iPhone Unlocker.

Unlock an iPhone without a password using iTunes

whatHow to unlock an iPhone if I forgot the password? When you’re locked out of your iPhone without a passcode available to enter, check if you’ve synced iPhone with iTunes. If you have connected your device and trusted the computer before, then you can directly unlock it using iTunes. The process is quite easy and you can check it as follows.

1. To get started, open iTunes and use a genuine USB cable to connect your iPhone with the trusted computer.

2. When iTunes successfully detects the device, click the iPhone icon and then choose the Summary option.

3. Then you can backup your iPhone data to computer and choose “Back Up Now” under “Backups”.

4. After backup, click “Restore iPhone” option to confirm the action. Please note that this method allows you to backup data before restoring iPhone, so you don’t have to worry about data loss.

When the device restore is complete, just remember to click “Restore from Backup” to get all the data back to your iPhone. Also, you can watch the video below to unlock disabled iPhone with iTunes step by step.

Unlock an iPhone with MagFone iPhone Unlocker

MagFone iPhone Unlocker is a professional yet easy-to-operate iOS unlock program that is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. With powerful techniques, it is in a position to deal with 4 types of iPhone screen locks, including frequently used unlock codes. 4- and 6-digit access, as well as smarter Touch ID and Face ID.

On top of that, it can be applied to many different situations. Whether your iPhone is locked due to a forgotten password or a broken screen prevents you from typing the password to gain access, this software can be of great help to you. Accidentally, its wide compatibility makes it support all models of iOS devices and the latest version of iOS 16. Now let me show you how to unlock iPhone without password using MagFone iPhone Unlocker.

1. First of all, please go to download and install MagFone iPhone Unlocker on a computer. Then use a USB cable to connect your locked iPhone to the computer. When the connection is successfully completed, proceed to the “Unlock iOS Screen” section.

2. Follow the steps on the screen to put your iPhone in recovery mode. If you can’t get into recovery mode, click the link in the same window to switch to put iPhone in DFU mode. Once you complete the device status setup, click the right arrow to continue.

3. When your iPhone successfully enters recovery mode or DFU mode, the program will recognize the information related to it. You have to confirm and then click the Download button to download and check the latest firmware package for your device.

4. Finally, click the Unlock button to unzip the firmware package. Once this is done, the MagFone software will start unlocking your iPhone. Wait for the process and after that, you can set a new password on your device.

Unlock iPhone via security lock screen

You might ask, how to unlock an iPhone without a computer? Recently, with the iOS 15.2 update, a new feature debuted that allows you to wipe your iPhone wirelessly. If you have entered the wrong password many times, then you can choose to erase the iPhone. After clearing data on iPhone, you can reset your iPhone without password. Make sure your device has been updated to the latest version of iOS and then start resetting your device.

1. When you have entered your password incorrectly too many times, please find the Erase iPhone button on the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Touch Erase iPhone to erase all content and settings on your iPhone, including the password.

3. To continue, tap Erase iPhone again, and then enter your Apple ID password when prompted.

4. Then the process of erasing your iPhone will begin. Once it has been erased, the greeting screen will appear and you will be able to set up your iPhone.

Unlock an iPhone without a password using iCloud

If the “Find My iPhone” feature is enabled on your iPhone, using iCloud is also a decent solution to unlock your iPhone. In Find My iPhone on iCloud.com, you can remote wipe your iPhone, which will remove the screen passcode from your iPhone. Here we’ll explain to you how to do it.

1. On your computer or other iOS device, go to www.icloud.com and sign in to your iCloud account with your Apple ID and password.

2. Then go to select the option “Find my iPhone” and choose “All devices” in this option.

3. After that, a list of devices associated with this Apple ID will be displayed. You need to select your locked iPhone.

4. Click on it and you will be presented with a small window. Simply by clicking “Erase iPhone” in this window, you can unlock your iPhone.