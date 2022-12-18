4 utilities for the USB ports of an Android TV that you did not know

Completely master a smart TV in current times can be a bit of a chore for some peopleespecially if we talk about taking advantage of various functions or sections that are not well known.

For this precise reason, today we bring you up to 4 utilities for the USB ports of your Android TV that you can exploit and that surely you did not know, so let’s get down to business at once.

Turn your Android TV into a video game console

This is a super interesting utility that you can get a lot of use out of, and in case you didn’t know, you can connect the controller of your console to the USB port of the Android TV and play from there without much protocol.

Of course, this will only serve to play those titles that you download in the Android TV application store, in addition to those you have in cloud gaming serviceslike Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now, for example.

Connect different accessories to the TV

Something that many may overlook is that different accessories can be linked to Android TV through its USB ports, that is, that you can connect your computer mouse and keyboard to move faster in menus and thus make everything easier, or you can also connect a DAC and quality speakers to improve the sound of your TV, for example.

Use a USB stick as an external storage source

Televisions in general do not usually have a lot of internal storage memory, and if that is the case with your Android TV, you can opt for the option to connect a USB memory to the TV itself and use it as an external storage sourcewhich will give you much more space to save any type of large file you need.

Download applications that are not on Google Play

It is well known that on Android TV, the only way to download applications is through Google Play, the very same Google application store. However, this does not mean that APK files cannot be installed if you pass them from an external sourceas is perfectly a USB memory.

That said, you will only have to download those apps or APK files from your computer, then you pass them to the USB memory and finally you connect it to your TV to be able to install themIt is not something that is very complicated either, but always verify that they are safe files and that they do not represent any risk to the television or to you.