4 things I would never buy on Black Friday

Start the week of black friday and many of us are already thinking of leaving our wallets shivering by taking advantage of the great discounts that these sales associated with the day after “Thanksgiving” have. There will be a multitude of products at minimum prices (although it is convenient to use a price comparator to avoid false discounts) and others that may not be so worthwhile on that Black Friday or on the subsequent Cyber ​​Monday.

Books: with maximum discount by Law The price of the books is set in Spain for a Royal Decree of 2007, specifically Law 10/2007, of June 22, on reading, books and libraries. It states that "The sale price to the public may range between 95% and 100% of the fixed price". In this way, the maximum discount that you will find during any promotional date, be it Book Day, January or summer sales or Black Friday itself, will only be 5%, so it is not worth waiting for this date to save such an insignificant amount.

What can be a A good option for Black Friday is to get an electronic book, because this device falls into the technological category and it can have its biggest discount. For example, Amazon has discounted some of its models such as the Kindle Oasis, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition or the 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite.

Furniture: better to wait until the end of the season

Black Friday may coincide with a need to buy a new piece of furniture for your home and you are tempted to take a look to see what discounts there may be on this Black Friday. However, as a general rule, It’s not the best time to do it..

If you are thinking of getting a new sofa, table, chest of drawers, or any other type of furniture, it is best to wait until spring, when this type of product drops in price, according to experts, and even until July or August, which is when factories and stores have to get rid of the stock they have in store to leave room for the furniture of the new season and which gives rise to interesting clearance promotions.

Plane tickets: prices are previously inflated

Bearing in mind that shortly after Black Friday in Spain we have the December bridge and later the Christmas holidaysit is quite tempting to take a look to see what we can find in the air ticket sector.

However, as much as it seems like a good idea and there are going to be airlines that boast of having interesting promotions going on, it is most likely that prices have previously been inflated before discount and that the discounted price is the same or even higher than what they had previously. The airlines know that the month of December is one of the busiest at airports and therefore prices go up a lot.

Toys: the proximity of Christmas plays against

For the same reason as in the previous case, knowing that the proximity of Christmas It is an ideal time to buy gifts on those dates, prices do not usually have such interesting discounts as other Black Friday products.

The stores put the best offers on the days close to December 25, rushing to the max and applying special promotions on the items that have more stock left, so it can be a good opportunity to get the Kings cheaper than on Black Friday.

As many stores put their January sales on the night of January 5 and they usually have extended opening hours, a last-minute gift can be a huge bargain to give the next morning.